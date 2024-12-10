Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Here We Go Again dari Ardhito Pramono

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Selasa, 10 Desember 2024 |14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar <i>Here We Go Again</i> dari Ardhito Pramono
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Here We Go Again dari Ardhito Pramono. (Foto: Instagram/@ardhitopramono)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Penyanyi Ardhito Pramono merilis single Here We Go Again sebagai bagian dari album Extended Play (EP) bertajuk ‘Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard’, pada 29 Mei 2020. 

Ardhito bercerita tentang seorang pria yang menyukai seseorang dalam lagu tersebut. Namun karena khawatir takut ditolak, pria itu memutuskan memendam perasaannya kepada sang wanita.

Single Here We Go Again telah didengarkan lebih dari 34,39 juta kali di Spotify. Sementara video klip lagu ciptaan Ardhito Pramono tersebut mendulang 7,3 juta views di YouTube. 

Here We Go Again- Ardhito Pramono

Verse 1

     C         Am

So here we go again

   F               G

I kiss that girl again

   C            C7              A

But suddenly it must come to an end

     F                G              Em    A

Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying

      F                     G             Em   A

Your cheeks, your lips, your hips are so tempting

      F                     G               C

If she really fine, then I'll be dead man walkin'

Verse 2

     C         Am

Your eyes are blue

   F            G

