Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Okezone Radio
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Infografis
Foto
Video
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Waking Up Together With You dari Ardhito Pramono

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Kamis, 21 November 2024 |02:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar <i>Waking Up Together With You</i> dari Ardhito Pramono
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Waking Up Together With You dari Ardhito Pramono. (Foto: Instagram/@ardhitopramono)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Ardhito Pramono merilis lagu Waking Up Together with You, pada 23 Juni 2023. Lagu bergenre Pop era ‘60-an itu memiliki lirik berbahasa Inggris yang bercinta tentang keinginan seseorang hidup bersama orang yang dicintainya.

Lirik yang romantis dengan musik manis membuat pendengar begitu mudah terbuai dalam lagu ini. Sejak dirilis, lagu ini sudah mendulang lebih dari 18,8 juta pendengar di Spotify. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Waking Up Together With You.

Waking Up Together With You-Ardhito Parmono

Intro

E Am E Am

Verse 1

E                         G#m7

Waiting to time will I be better or fall

Bm7           C#        F#m7

Play a lovely melody or nothing at all

Am          (B)                  E   B/D#        C#

Seeking my pride when there else nothing to hide

            F#m7        B7          E   Am

Let me just waking up together with you

Verse 2

E

Thinking of fantasy

         G#m7

When there's no more privacy

Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/18/619/3184288/raisa-FPxI_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Si Paling Mahir dari Raisa
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/11/619/3182802/raisa-IVRr_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Awal Kisah Selamanya dari Raisa feat Barsena Bestandhi
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/10/06/619/3174710/alamak-ABqJ_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Alamak dari Rizky Febian dan Adrian Khalif
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169145/lyodra-qH9c_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Tak Selalu Memiliki dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169143/lyodra-Y2oh_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Bodohnya Aku dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/08/24/619/3165017/barsena_bestandhi-N1n4_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ruang Baru dari Barsena Bestandhi
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement