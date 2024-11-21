Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Waking Up Together With You dari Ardhito Pramono

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Waking Up Together With You dari Ardhito Pramono. (Foto: Instagram/@ardhitopramono)

JAKARTA - Ardhito Pramono merilis lagu Waking Up Together with You, pada 23 Juni 2023. Lagu bergenre Pop era ‘60-an itu memiliki lirik berbahasa Inggris yang bercinta tentang keinginan seseorang hidup bersama orang yang dicintainya.

Lirik yang romantis dengan musik manis membuat pendengar begitu mudah terbuai dalam lagu ini. Sejak dirilis, lagu ini sudah mendulang lebih dari 18,8 juta pendengar di Spotify. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Waking Up Together With You.

Waking Up Together With You-Ardhito Parmono

Intro

E Am E Am

Verse 1

E G#m7

Waiting to time will I be better or fall

Bm7 C# F#m7

Play a lovely melody or nothing at all

Am (B) E B/D# C#

Seeking my pride when there else nothing to hide

F#m7 B7 E Am

Let me just waking up together with you

Verse 2

E

Thinking of fantasy

G#m7

When there's no more privacy