HOME CELEBRITY MUSIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar With or Without You dari U2

Mochammad Fahreza Bachtiar , Jurnalis-Senin, 09 Oktober 2023 |16:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar <i>With or Without You</i> dari U2
Lirik lagu dan chord gitar With or Without You dari U2. (Foto: Reuters)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Lagu With or Without You merupakan salah satu tembang legendaris dalam album 'The Joshua Tree' yang dirilis U2, pada 1987. Lagu tersebut bercerita tentang hubungan asmara dan pilihan rumit yang harus diambil seseorang.

Konflik batin antara kebutuhan melepas dan keinginan untuk tetap bersama orang yang dicintainya. Lagu ini mencerminkan perasaan bingung dan ketidakpastian yang kerap terjadi dalam sebuah hubungan.

With or Without You - U2

Intro

D

A Bm G

D

A Bm G

Verse 1 

D A Bm

See the stone set in your eyes

G D

See the thorn twist in your side

A Bm G

I wait for you

D A Bm

Sleight of hand and twist of fate

G D

On a bed of nails she makes me wait

A Bm G

And I wait, without you

Chorus

D  A

With or without you

Bm G

With or without you

Verse 2

D  A Bm

Through the storm we reach the shore

Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
