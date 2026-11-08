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HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar The Cure dari Olivia Rodrigo

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Minggu, 08 November 2026 |11:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar The Cure dari Olivia Rodrigo
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar The Cure dari Olivia Rodrigo. (Foto: Instagram|@oliviarodrigo)
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JAKARTA - Olivia Rodrigo merilis The Cure sebagai single kedua dalam album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ pada 22 Mei 2026. Lagu ciptaannya bersama Dan Nigro itu dirilis di bawah naungan label Geffen Records. 

The Cure bercerita tentang fakta menyakitkan tentang jatuh cinta tidak bisa memperbaiki rasa tidak aman, kesehatan mental, atau kekurangan dalam dirimu. Olivia menekankan, perbaikan harus datang dari diri sendiri.

Lagu tersebut berada di peringkat 22 chart The Top Songs Spotify Indonesia dengan total 594 juta streams sejak dirilis. Sementara video lagu itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 24 juta kali di YouTube. Yuk intip lirik dan chord gitarnya.

THE CURE - OLIVIA RODRIGO

Intro

Asus2 Cmaj7

Asus2 Cmaj7

Verse 1

Asus2                                        Cmaj7

All the pretty girls in the foreground of my mind

  Asus2                                         

I thought I'd done enough, but they keep moving 

    Cmaj7

the line

                        Fmaj7              Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote this time

                        Fmaj7              Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote this time

Verse 2

Asus2                                             

All the nights I spent fighting bad thoughts in my

 Cmaj7

 room

            Asus2                         Cmaj7

Feeling so alone, might as well be on the moon

                        Fmaj7             Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote with you

                        Fmaj7             Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote with you

Chorus

       Dm                             F

But my head is full of poison, and my heart is 

full of doubt

      C                                   G/B

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