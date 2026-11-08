Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar The Cure dari Olivia Rodrigo

JAKARTA - Olivia Rodrigo merilis The Cure sebagai single kedua dalam album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ pada 22 Mei 2026. Lagu ciptaannya bersama Dan Nigro itu dirilis di bawah naungan label Geffen Records.

The Cure bercerita tentang fakta menyakitkan tentang jatuh cinta tidak bisa memperbaiki rasa tidak aman, kesehatan mental, atau kekurangan dalam dirimu. Olivia menekankan, perbaikan harus datang dari diri sendiri.

Lagu tersebut berada di peringkat 22 chart The Top Songs Spotify Indonesia dengan total 594 juta streams sejak dirilis. Sementara video lagu itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 24 juta kali di YouTube. Yuk intip lirik dan chord gitarnya.

THE CURE - OLIVIA RODRIGO

Intro

Asus2 Cmaj7

Asus2 Cmaj7

Verse 1

Asus2 Cmaj7

All the pretty girls in the foreground of my mind

Asus2

I thought I'd done enough, but they keep moving

Cmaj7

the line

Fmaj7 Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote this time

Fmaj7 Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote this time

Verse 2

Asus2

All the nights I spent fighting bad thoughts in my

Cmaj7

room

Asus2 Cmaj7

Feeling so alone, might as well be on the moon

Fmaj7 Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote with you

Fmaj7 Cmaj7

I thought I'd found the antidote with you

Chorus

Dm F

But my head is full of poison, and my heart is

full of doubt

C G/B