JAKARTA - Olivia Rodrigo merilis The Cure sebagai single kedua dalam album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ pada 22 Mei 2026. Lagu ciptaannya bersama Dan Nigro itu dirilis di bawah naungan label Geffen Records.
The Cure bercerita tentang fakta menyakitkan tentang jatuh cinta tidak bisa memperbaiki rasa tidak aman, kesehatan mental, atau kekurangan dalam dirimu. Olivia menekankan, perbaikan harus datang dari diri sendiri.
Lagu tersebut berada di peringkat 22 chart The Top Songs Spotify Indonesia dengan total 594 juta streams sejak dirilis. Sementara video lagu itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 24 juta kali di YouTube. Yuk intip lirik dan chord gitarnya.
Intro
Asus2 Cmaj7
Asus2 Cmaj7
Verse 1
Asus2 Cmaj7
All the pretty girls in the foreground of my mind
Asus2
I thought I'd done enough, but they keep moving
Cmaj7
the line
Fmaj7 Cmaj7
I thought I'd found the antidote this time
Fmaj7 Cmaj7
I thought I'd found the antidote this time
Verse 2
Asus2
All the nights I spent fighting bad thoughts in my
Cmaj7
room
Asus2 Cmaj7
Feeling so alone, might as well be on the moon
Fmaj7 Cmaj7
I thought I'd found the antidote with you
Fmaj7 Cmaj7
I thought I'd found the antidote with you
Chorus
Dm F
But my head is full of poison, and my heart is
full of doubt
C G/B