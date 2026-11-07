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HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shape of My Heart dari Backstreet Boys

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Sabtu, 07 November 2026 |08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shape of My Heart dari Backstreet Boys
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shape of My Heart dari Backstreet Boys. (Foto: Instagram|@backstreetboys)
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JAKARTA - Backstreet Boys merilis lagu Shape of My Heart pada 2 Oktober 2000 sebagai title track dalam album 'Black & Blue'. Meski telah dirilis 26 tahun silam, namun belakang lagu ini kembali viral di media sosial. 

Di platform Spotify, Shape of My Heart sudah mendulang 686 juta streams dan menjadi salah satu single terpopuler boyband asal Amerika Serikat itu. Sementara di TikTok lagu itu menjadi backsound lebih dari 392.500 video. 

SHAPE OF MY HEART-BACKSTREET BOYS 

Intro
Dsus4 D Dsus4 D     A6 A       G
             Hmm mmmh yeah yeah
 
Verse 1
Dsus4 D Dsus4  D   A6   A   G
Baby, please try to forgive me
Dsus4 D     Dsus4 D        A6 A G
Stay here, don't put out the glow
Dsus4   D     Dsus4  D
Hold me now don't bother
         A6        A        G
If every minute it makes me weaker
        Bm               Bm/A
You can save me from the man
            E/G#       G
That I've become oh yeah
  
Chorus
        D                       G
Looking back on the things I've done
      A         A/G    F#m
I was trying to be someone
            Bm    Bm/A            E/G#
I played my part, kept you in the dark
           G            A           G
Now let me show you the shape of my heart
 
Verse 2
Dsus4 D    Dsus4 D
Sadness is beautiful
A6    A           G
Loneliness that's tragical
   Dsus4 D          Dsus4 D       A6 A    G
So help  me I can't win   this war,    oh no
Dsus4    D          Dsus4 D
Touch me now, don't bother
         A6        A          G
If every second it makes me weaker
        Bm               Bm/A       E/G# G
You can save me from the man I've become
 
Chorus
        D                       G
Looking back on the things I've done
      A         A/G    F#m
I was trying to be someone
            Bm    Bm/A            E/G#
I played my part, kept you in the dark (in the dark)
      G            A                 Bm
Now let me show you the shape of my heart
 
Bridge
    A    D        G     Bm
I'm here with my confession
    A          D       G
Got nothing to hide no more
        Em            F#
I don't know where to start
     Em      F#     Dsus4 D Dsus4 D
But to show you the shape of my heart
 
Chorus
E           A                   B
I'm lookin' back on things I've done
  B/A         G#m               C#m
I never wanna play the same old part
     C#m/B    F#/A#
I'll keep you in the dark (keep you in the dark)
A           B
Now let me show you the shape of my heart (heart!)
        E                       A
Looking back on the things I've done
      B         B/A    G#m
I was trying to be someone (trying to be someone)
            C#m   C#m/B           F#/A#
I played my part, kept you in the dark
           A            B
Now let me show you the shape of my heart
(Now let me show you the true shape of my heart!)
        E                       A
Looking back on the things I've done
      B         B/A    G#m
I was trying to be someone
            C#m   C#m/B           F#/A#
I played my part, kept you in the dark
           A            B
Now let me show you the shape of
 
Outro
A            B             E
Show you the shape of my heart..*
 

(SIS)

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