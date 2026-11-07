Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shape of My Heart dari Backstreet Boys

JAKARTA - Backstreet Boys merilis lagu Shape of My Heart pada 2 Oktober 2000 sebagai title track dalam album 'Black & Blue'. Meski telah dirilis 26 tahun silam, namun belakang lagu ini kembali viral di media sosial.

Di platform Spotify, Shape of My Heart sudah mendulang 686 juta streams dan menjadi salah satu single terpopuler boyband asal Amerika Serikat itu. Sementara di TikTok lagu itu menjadi backsound lebih dari 392.500 video.

SHAPE OF MY HEART-BACKSTREET BOYS

Intro

Dsus4 D Dsus4 D A6 A G

Hmm mmmh yeah yeah



Verse 1

Dsus4 D Dsus4 D A6 A G

Baby, please try to forgive me

Dsus4 D Dsus4 D A6 A G

Stay here, don't put out the glow

Dsus4 D Dsus4 D

Hold me now don't bother

A6 A G

If every minute it makes me weaker

Bm Bm/A

You can save me from the man

E/G# G

That I've become oh yeah



Chorus

D G

Looking back on the things I've done

A A/G F#m

I was trying to be someone

Bm Bm/A E/G#

I played my part, kept you in the dark

G A G

Now let me show you the shape of my heart



Verse 2

Dsus4 D Dsus4 D

Sadness is beautiful

A6 A G

Loneliness that's tragical

Dsus4 D Dsus4 D A6 A G

So help me I can't win this war, oh no

Dsus4 D Dsus4 D

Touch me now, don't bother

A6 A G

If every second it makes me weaker

Bm Bm/A E/G# G

You can save me from the man I've become



Chorus

D G

Looking back on the things I've done

A A/G F#m

I was trying to be someone

Bm Bm/A E/G#

I played my part, kept you in the dark (in the dark)

G A Bm

Now let me show you the shape of my heart



Bridge

A D G Bm

I'm here with my confession

A D G

Got nothing to hide no more

Em F#

I don't know where to start

Em F# Dsus4 D Dsus4 D

But to show you the shape of my heart



Chorus

E A B

I'm lookin' back on things I've done

B/A G#m C#m

I never wanna play the same old part

C#m/B F#/A#

I'll keep you in the dark (keep you in the dark)

A B

Now let me show you the shape of my heart (heart!)

E A

Looking back on the things I've done

B B/A G#m

I was trying to be someone (trying to be someone)

C#m C#m/B F#/A#

I played my part, kept you in the dark

A B

Now let me show you the shape of my heart

(Now let me show you the true shape of my heart!)

E A

Looking back on the things I've done

B B/A G#m

I was trying to be someone

C#m C#m/B F#/A#

I played my part, kept you in the dark

A B

Now let me show you the shape of



Outro

A B E

Show you the shape of my heart..*



(SIS)

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