LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Nothing dari Bruno Major

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Minggu, 03 Agustus 2025 |10:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Nothing dari Bruno Major
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Nothing dari Bruno Major. (Foto: Instagram/@brunomajor)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Bruno Major merilis lagu Nothing sebagai bagian dari album 'To Let A Good Thing Die', pada 12 September 2019. 

Major mengatakan, lagu tersebut bercerita tentang pengalaman cintanya. Tentang bagaimana dia menikmati waktu yang dihabiskan dengan orang yang dicintainya.

Nothing-Bruno Major

Verse 1
C               E7
Track suits and red wine
Am         C7
Movies for two
      F            C
We'll take off our phones and
          D7           G7
We'll turn off our shoes
C          E7
We'll play Nintendo
       Am       C7
Though I always lose
      F                C
Cause you'll watch the TV
      D7           G7
While I'm watching you

Chorus
        C        E7
There's not many people
    Am       C7
I'd honestly say
  F     C           D7
I don't mind losing to
            Dm
But there's nothing
           Fm
Like doing nothing
     C
With you..

Verse 2
C          E7
Dumb conversations
   Am            C7
We lose track of time
     F          C
Have I told you lately
    D7              G7
I'm grateful you're mine
C               E7
We'll watch The Notebook
        Am          C7
For the seventeenth time
F              C
I'll say 'It's stupid'
     D7              G7
Then you'll catch me crying
 
Chorus
      C          E7
We're not making out
     Am          C7
On a boat in the rain
        F     C            D7
Or in a house I've painted blue
            Dm
But there's nothing
           Fm
Like doing nothing
     C
With you..
  
Bridge
   Am
So shut all the windows
    E7
And lock all the doors
          C
We're not looking for no one
         D7
We don't need nothing more
Am
You'll bite my lip and
E7
I'll want you more
C
Until we end up
     D7
In a heap on the floor
D#7 A#7 E7 A7 Dm7 G7
Mmmmmm
 
Outro
             C          E7
You could be dancing on tabletops
Am           C7
Wearing high-heels
F           C
Drinking until the world
D7           G7
Spins like a wheel
    C            E7
But tonight your apartment
    Am      C7
Had so much appeal
          F
Who needs stars?
            D7
We've got a roof
            Dm
But there's nothing
           Fm
Like doing nothing
C
With you
G7
Mmmm
            Dm
No, there's nothing
           Fm
Like doing nothing
C
With you

Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Nothing dari Bruno Major.*
 

(SIS)

