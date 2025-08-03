JAKARTA - Bruno Major merilis lagu Nothing sebagai bagian dari album 'To Let A Good Thing Die', pada 12 September 2019.
Major mengatakan, lagu tersebut bercerita tentang pengalaman cintanya. Tentang bagaimana dia menikmati waktu yang dihabiskan dengan orang yang dicintainya.
Verse 1
C E7
Track suits and red wine
Am C7
Movies for two
F C
We'll take off our phones and
D7 G7
We'll turn off our shoes
C E7
We'll play Nintendo
Am C7
Though I always lose
F C
Cause you'll watch the TV
D7 G7
While I'm watching you
Chorus
C E7
There's not many people
Am C7
I'd honestly say
F C D7
I don't mind losing to
Dm
But there's nothing
Fm
Like doing nothing
C
With you..
Verse 2
C E7
Dumb conversations
Am C7
We lose track of time
F C
Have I told you lately
D7 G7
I'm grateful you're mine
C E7
We'll watch The Notebook
Am C7
For the seventeenth time
F C
I'll say 'It's stupid'
D7 G7
Then you'll catch me crying
Chorus
C E7
We're not making out
Am C7
On a boat in the rain
F C D7
Or in a house I've painted blue
Dm
But there's nothing
Fm
Like doing nothing
C
With you..
Bridge
Am
So shut all the windows
E7
And lock all the doors
C
We're not looking for no one
D7
We don't need nothing more
Am
You'll bite my lip and
E7
I'll want you more
C
Until we end up
D7
In a heap on the floor
D#7 A#7 E7 A7 Dm7 G7
Mmmmmm
Outro
C E7
You could be dancing on tabletops
Am C7
Wearing high-heels
F C
Drinking until the world
D7 G7
Spins like a wheel
C E7
But tonight your apartment
Am C7
Had so much appeal
F
Who needs stars?
D7
We've got a roof
Dm
But there's nothing
Fm
Like doing nothing
C
With you
G7
Mmmm
Dm
No, there's nothing
Fm
Like doing nothing
C
With you
Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Nothing dari Bruno Major.*
