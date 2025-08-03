Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Nothing dari Bruno Major

JAKARTA - Bruno Major merilis lagu Nothing sebagai bagian dari album 'To Let A Good Thing Die', pada 12 September 2019.

Major mengatakan, lagu tersebut bercerita tentang pengalaman cintanya. Tentang bagaimana dia menikmati waktu yang dihabiskan dengan orang yang dicintainya.

Nothing-Bruno Major

Verse 1

C E7

Track suits and red wine

Am C7

Movies for two

F C

We'll take off our phones and

D7 G7

We'll turn off our shoes

C E7

We'll play Nintendo

Am C7

Though I always lose

F C

Cause you'll watch the TV

D7 G7

While I'm watching you

Chorus

C E7

There's not many people

Am C7

I'd honestly say

F C D7

I don't mind losing to

Dm

But there's nothing

Fm

Like doing nothing

C

With you..

Verse 2

C E7

Dumb conversations

Am C7

We lose track of time

F C

Have I told you lately

D7 G7

I'm grateful you're mine

C E7

We'll watch The Notebook

Am C7

For the seventeenth time

F C

I'll say 'It's stupid'

D7 G7

Then you'll catch me crying



Chorus

C E7

We're not making out

Am C7

On a boat in the rain

F C D7

Or in a house I've painted blue

Dm

But there's nothing

Fm

Like doing nothing

C

With you..



Bridge

Am

So shut all the windows

E7

And lock all the doors

C

We're not looking for no one

D7

We don't need nothing more

Am

You'll bite my lip and

E7

I'll want you more

C

Until we end up

D7

In a heap on the floor

D#7 A#7 E7 A7 Dm7 G7

Mmmmmm



Outro

C E7

You could be dancing on tabletops

Am C7

Wearing high-heels

F C

Drinking until the world

D7 G7

Spins like a wheel

C E7

But tonight your apartment

Am C7

Had so much appeal

F

Who needs stars?

D7

We've got a roof

Dm

But there's nothing

Fm

Like doing nothing

C

With you

G7

Mmmm

Dm

No, there's nothing

Fm

Like doing nothing

C

With you

Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Nothing dari Bruno Major.*



(SIS)