Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Okezone Radio
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Infografis
Foto
Video
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY MUSIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Creep dari Radiohead

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Senin, 28 Juli 2025 |23:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Creep dari Radiohead
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Creep dari Radiohead. (Foto: Instagram/@dannybones64)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Creep merupakan single debut Radiohead yang dirilis pada 21 September 1992. Lagu tersebut merupakan salah satu track dalam album ‘Pablo Honey’ yang dirilis pada 1993.

Creep menarik perhatian banyak penggemar musik dan sukses besar di Amerika Serikat. Hingga kini, lagu tersebut tercatat sebagai lagu populer Creep sepanjang masa. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitarnya.

Creep-Radiohead

Intro
G B C Cm
 
Verse 1
                     G                   
When you were here before
           B
Couldn’t look you in the eyes
                    C                      
You're just like an angel
                            Cm
Your skin makes me cry
                 G                           B
You float like a feather in a beautiful world
             C                          
I wish I was special
Cm
You’re so fucking special

Chorus
Cm (x3)
          G            B
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo
                         C             
What the hell am I doing here?
            Cm
I don’t belong here
 
Verse 2
                   G                               B
I don't care if it hurts, I wanna have control
                 C                      
I want a perfect body
                Cm
I want a perfect soul
G                    B
I want you to notice when I'm not around
                  C                     
You're so fucking special
                    Cm
I wish I was special
 
Chorus
Cm (x3)
          G            B
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo
                         C             
What the hell am I doing here?
  Cm
I don’t belong here

Bridge
            G                     B
Oooh, oooh, she's running out the door
C                      Cm
She's running out, she run, run, run
G     B
Ruuuuuuuun
C     Cm
Ruuuuuuuuuuun
 
Verse 3
                   G                   B
Whatever makes you happy, whatever you want
                  C                     
You're so fucking special
                    Cm
I wish I was special

Chorus
          G            B
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo
                         C             
What the hell am I doing here?
  Cm
I don’t belong here
          G
I don't belong here..

Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Creep dari Radiohead.*

(SIS)

Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/10/06/619/3174710/alamak-ABqJ_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Alamak dari Rizky Febian dan Adrian Khalif
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169145/lyodra-qH9c_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Tak Selalu Memiliki dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169143/lyodra-Y2oh_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Bodohnya Aku dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/08/24/619/3165017/barsena_bestandhi-N1n4_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ruang Baru dari Barsena Bestandhi
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/08/23/619/3164933/way_back_into_love-cQyS_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Way Back into Love, OST Film Music and Lyrics
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/07/02/619/3152162/shabrina_leanor-CRhF_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu Tak Kan Terganti dari Shabrina Leanor dan Yovie Widianto
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement