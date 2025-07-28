Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Creep dari Radiohead

JAKARTA - Creep merupakan single debut Radiohead yang dirilis pada 21 September 1992. Lagu tersebut merupakan salah satu track dalam album ‘Pablo Honey’ yang dirilis pada 1993.

Creep menarik perhatian banyak penggemar musik dan sukses besar di Amerika Serikat. Hingga kini, lagu tersebut tercatat sebagai lagu populer Creep sepanjang masa. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitarnya.

Creep-Radiohead

Intro

G B C Cm



Verse 1

G

When you were here before

B

Couldn’t look you in the eyes

C

You're just like an angel

Cm

Your skin makes me cry

G B

You float like a feather in a beautiful world

C

I wish I was special

Cm

You’re so fucking special

Chorus

Cm (x3)

G B

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

C

What the hell am I doing here?

Cm

I don’t belong here



Verse 2

G B

I don't care if it hurts, I wanna have control

C

I want a perfect body

Cm

I want a perfect soul

G B

I want you to notice when I'm not around

C

You're so fucking special

Cm

I wish I was special



Chorus

Cm (x3)

G B

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

C

What the hell am I doing here?

Cm

I don’t belong here

Bridge

G B

Oooh, oooh, she's running out the door

C Cm

She's running out, she run, run, run

G B

Ruuuuuuuun

C Cm

Ruuuuuuuuuuun



Verse 3

G B

Whatever makes you happy, whatever you want

C

You're so fucking special

Cm

I wish I was special

Chorus

G B

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo

C

What the hell am I doing here?

Cm

I don’t belong here

G

I don't belong here..

Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Creep dari Radiohead.*

