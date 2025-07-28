JAKARTA - Creep merupakan single debut Radiohead yang dirilis pada 21 September 1992. Lagu tersebut merupakan salah satu track dalam album ‘Pablo Honey’ yang dirilis pada 1993.
Creep menarik perhatian banyak penggemar musik dan sukses besar di Amerika Serikat. Hingga kini, lagu tersebut tercatat sebagai lagu populer Creep sepanjang masa. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitarnya.
Intro
G B C Cm
Verse 1
G
When you were here before
B
Couldn’t look you in the eyes
C
You're just like an angel
Cm
Your skin makes me cry
G B
You float like a feather in a beautiful world
C
I wish I was special
Cm
You’re so fucking special
Chorus
Cm (x3)
G B
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo
C
What the hell am I doing here?
Cm
I don’t belong here
Verse 2
G B
I don't care if it hurts, I wanna have control
C
I want a perfect body
Cm
I want a perfect soul
G B
I want you to notice when I'm not around
C
You're so fucking special
Cm
I wish I was special
Chorus
Cm (x3)
G B
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo
C
What the hell am I doing here?
Cm
I don’t belong here
Bridge
G B
Oooh, oooh, she's running out the door
C Cm
She's running out, she run, run, run
G B
Ruuuuuuuun
C Cm
Ruuuuuuuuuuun
Verse 3
G B
Whatever makes you happy, whatever you want
C
You're so fucking special
Cm
I wish I was special
Chorus
G B
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo
C
What the hell am I doing here?
Cm
I don’t belong here
G
I don't belong here..
Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Creep dari Radiohead.*
(SIS)