Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shoot dari No Na

JAKARTA - Shoot merupakan single debut No Na, girl group asal Indonesia yang berada di bawah naungan label rekaman dan manajemen artis 88rising.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 2 Mei 2025 dan diperdengarkan secara Live pertama kali di ajang Head in the Clouds Festival di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada 31 Mei 2025.

Secara digital, Shoot sudah didengarkan lebih dari 5,9 juta kali di Spotify, video musiknya ditonton 4,8 juta kali di YouTube, dan dijadikan sound lebih dari 50.700 video TikTok. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Shoot dari No Na.

Shoot-No Na

Intro

Dmaj7 E C#m7 F#m E F#m E

Verse 1

Dmaj7 E

I'm busy dancing, baby

C#m7 F#m E

Why you keep on standing in my light?

F#m E Dmaj7 E

Stop, you don't wanna get no closer

C#m7 F#m E F#m E

'Cause a touch like mine might end your life

Pre-Chorus

Dmaj7 E

Hmm, I know that look, I've seen it before

C#m7

And I'm keeping score

F#m E

Got you right where I want you

F#m E

How you like that, baby?

Dmaj7 E

You been way too busy playing yourself

C#m7

Ain't nobody else

F#m

Won't see me comin', but I'm comin' (Comin')

Chorus

Dmaj7 E

Straight for the heart, ha-ha-heart

(Straight for the heart)

C#m7 F#m

You never seen a sniper lookin' this cute

C#m7 Dmaj7 E

My favorite part, ha-ha-heart

(Straight for the heart)

C#m7 F#m E

I get to look you in the eyes when I shoot

F#m E