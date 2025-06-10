Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Okezone Radio
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Infografis
Foto
Video
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shoot dari No Na

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Selasa, 10 Juni 2025 |21:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar <i>Shoot</i> dari No Na
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shoot dari No Na. (Foto: Instagram/@nonawav)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Shoot merupakan single debut No Na, girl group asal Indonesia yang berada di bawah naungan label rekaman dan manajemen artis 88rising. 

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 2 Mei 2025 dan diperdengarkan secara Live pertama kali di ajang Head in the Clouds Festival di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada 31 Mei 2025.

Secara digital, Shoot sudah didengarkan lebih dari 5,9 juta kali di Spotify, video musiknya ditonton 4,8 juta kali di YouTube, dan dijadikan sound lebih dari 50.700 video TikTok. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Shoot dari No Na.

Shoot-No Na

Intro

Dmaj7    E     C#m7   F#m E F#m E

Verse 1

Dmaj7      E

I'm busy dancing, baby

        C#m7                       F#m E 

Why you keep on standing in my light?

F#m    E    Dmaj7             E

Stop, you don't wanna get no closer

         C#m7              F#m    E    F#m    E              

'Cause a touch like mine might end your life

Pre-Chorus

Dmaj7                       E

Hmm, I know that look, I've seen it before

                    C#m7

And I'm keeping score

                      F#m     E

Got you right where I want you

F#m          E

How you like that, baby?

Dmaj7                 E

You been way too busy playing yourself

                 C#m7

Ain't nobody else

                     F#m

Won't see me comin', but I'm comin' (Comin')

Chorus

                     Dmaj7    E

Straight for the heart, ha-ha-heart 

(Straight for the heart)

          C#m7                       F#m

You never seen a sniper lookin' this cute

     C#m7   Dmaj7       E

My favorite part, ha-ha-heart 

(Straight for the heart)

         C#m7                        F#m  E

I get to look you in the eyes when I shoot

F#m E

Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/18/619/3184288/raisa-FPxI_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Si Paling Mahir dari Raisa
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/11/619/3182802/raisa-IVRr_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Awal Kisah Selamanya dari Raisa feat Barsena Bestandhi
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/10/06/619/3174710/alamak-ABqJ_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Alamak dari Rizky Febian dan Adrian Khalif
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169145/lyodra-qH9c_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Tak Selalu Memiliki dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169143/lyodra-Y2oh_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Bodohnya Aku dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/08/24/619/3165017/barsena_bestandhi-N1n4_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ruang Baru dari Barsena Bestandhi
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement