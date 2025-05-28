Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Twilight Zone dan Ariana Grande Beserta Terjemahannya

JAKARTA - Lagu Twilight Zone merupakan salah satu track utama dalam album ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead’ yang dirilis Ariana Grande di bawah Republic Records, pada 8 April 2025.

Twilight Zone-Ariana Grande

Intro

D G Bm A

Verse 1

D

Did I dream the whole thing?

(Apakah selama ini bermimpi?)

G

Was I just a nightmare?

(Ataukah itu hanya mimpi buruk?)

Bm

Different dimensions

(Dimensi berbeda)

A

Stuck in the twilight zone

(Terperangkap dalam zona senja)

D

Is this a black-and-white scene?

(Apakah ini adegan hitam-putih?)

G

If so, then I'm in the gray one

(Jika benar, maka aku pasti warna abu-abu)

Bm

Hope you win for best actor

(Aku berharap, kau mendapat penghargaan aktor terbaik)

A

'Cause I had you completely wrong

(Karena aku sudah salah menilaimu)

Pre-Chorus

G A

Does she know you're not who you say you

are?

(Apakah perempuan itu tahu siapa kau sebenarnya?)

F#m G

'Cause I might give her a call