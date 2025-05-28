JAKARTA - Lagu Twilight Zone merupakan salah satu track utama dalam album ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead’ yang dirilis Ariana Grande di bawah Republic Records, pada 8 April 2025.
Twilight Zone-Ariana Grande
Intro
D G Bm A
Verse 1
D
Did I dream the whole thing?
(Apakah selama ini bermimpi?)
G
Was I just a nightmare?
(Ataukah itu hanya mimpi buruk?)
Bm
Different dimensions
(Dimensi berbeda)
A
Stuck in the twilight zone
(Terperangkap dalam zona senja)
D
Is this a black-and-white scene?
(Apakah ini adegan hitam-putih?)
G
If so, then I'm in the gray one
(Jika benar, maka aku pasti warna abu-abu)
Bm
Hope you win for best actor
(Aku berharap, kau mendapat penghargaan aktor terbaik)
A
'Cause I had you completely wrong
(Karena aku sudah salah menilaimu)
Pre-Chorus
G A
Does she know you're not who you say you
are?
(Apakah perempuan itu tahu siapa kau sebenarnya?)
F#m G
'Cause I might give her a call