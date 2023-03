JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Rude Boy dari Rihanna akan dibahas dalam artikel ini. Lagu tersebut dicari netizen dan banyak disukai.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Rude Boy dari Rihanna

C

Come here, rude boy boy

Can you get it up?

Am

Come here, rude boy boy

Is you big enough?

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

C

Come here, rude boy boy

Can you get it up?

Am

Come here, rude boy boy

Is you big enough?

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

C

Tonight I'm a let you be the captain

Am

Tonight I'm a let you do your thing, yeah

D

Tonight I'm a let you be a rider

G

Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up babe

C

Tonight I'm a let it be fire

Am

Tonight I'm a let you take me higher

D

Tonight baby, we can get it on

G

Yeah, we can get it on yeah

C

Do you like it boy?

G

I wa-wa-want

C

What you wa-wa-want

G

Give it to me, baby

Am

Like boom boom boom

C

What I wa-wa-want

G

Is what you wa-wa-want

D

Na na ah

C

Come here, rude boy boy

Can you get it up?

Am

Come here, rude boy boy

Is you big enough?

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

C

Come here, rude boy boy

Can you get it up?

Am

Come here, rude boy boy

Is you big enough?

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

C

Tonight I'm a give it to you harder

Am

Tonight I'm a turn your body out

G

Relax, let me do it how I wanna

D

If you got it, I need it and I'm a put it down

C

Buckle up, I'm a give it to you stronger

Am

Hands up, we can go a little longer

G

Tonight I'm a get a little crazy

D

Get a little crazy, baby

C

Do you like it boy?

G

I wa-wa-want

C

What you wa-wa-want

G

Give it to me, baby

Am

Like boom boom boom

C

What I wa-wa-want

G

Is what you wa-wa-want

D

Na na ah

C

Come here, rude boy boy

Can you get it up?

Am

Come here, rude boy boy

Is you big enough?

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

C

Come here, rude boy boy

Can you get it up?

Am

Come here, rude boy boy

Is you big enough?

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

C

I like the way you touch me there

Am

I like the way you pull my hair

G

Baby, if I don't feel it

D

I ainโ€™t faking, no no

C

I like when you tell me kiss it here

Am

I like when you tell me move it there

G

So giddy up

Time to get it up

D

You say you a rude boy

C

Show me what you got now

Am

Come here right now

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

C

Come here, rude boy boy

Can you get it up?

Am

Come here, rude boy boy

Is you big enough?

D

Take it, take it

G

Baby, baby

D

Take it, take it

A

Love me, love me

