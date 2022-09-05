JAKARTA - Musisi Paul Partohap merilis single terbarunya, Dudududu, pada 24 Agustus 2022. Lagu dan lirik tersebut diciptakan sendiri oleh suami YouTuber Gita Savitri Devi itu di bawah naungan label Arseri Music. Berikut lirik lengkap lagu tersebut.

Dudududu - Paul Partohap

Verse

Like a cup of coffee in the morning

Clear my voice

You make me sing a love song

But it ain’t ever enough to describe

The love I have for you

(I love you)

Darling, you just glow differently

You captivate me in ways no soul ever will

I love you more than the distance between us

More than tough times ahead of us

Pre-chorus

I feel more myself with you

And I laugh harder with you

Wanna cry out loud with you

And i wanna hold you

Just be with you

Chorus

Everyday I’m thinking of you

You know that it’s true

Everything reminds of you

Everyday you’re on my mind

I hope that you're fine

Keep thinking how we’ll spend our time

When you are around

Try to express what I feel deep inside

But what’s coming out my head is just

DUDUDUDU

