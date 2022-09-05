JAKARTA - Musisi Paul Partohap merilis single terbarunya, Dudududu, pada 24 Agustus 2022. Lagu dan lirik tersebut diciptakan sendiri oleh suami YouTuber Gita Savitri Devi itu di bawah naungan label Arseri Music. Berikut lirik lengkap lagu tersebut.
Dudududu - Paul Partohap
Verse
Like a cup of coffee in the morning
Clear my voice
You make me sing a love song
But it ain’t ever enough to describe
The love I have for you
(I love you)
Darling, you just glow differently
You captivate me in ways no soul ever will
I love you more than the distance between us
More than tough times ahead of us
Pre-chorus
I feel more myself with you
And I laugh harder with you
Wanna cry out loud with you
And i wanna hold you
Just be with you
Chorus
Everyday I’m thinking of you
You know that it’s true
Everything reminds of you
Everyday you’re on my mind
I hope that you're fine
Keep thinking how we’ll spend our time
When you are around
Try to express what I feel deep inside
But what’s coming out my head is just
DUDUDUDU