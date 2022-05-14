JAKARTA - Lagu Could I Love You Anymore merupakan single yang dirilis Reneé Dominique, pada pertengahan 2019. Dalam menggarap lagu tersebut, dia menggandeng penyanyi Jason Mraz.

Renee mengatakan lagu Could I Love You Anymore merupakan pertanyaan retoris dan cocok bagi mereka yang ingin mengungkapkan cinta. Sementara itu, video klip lagu tersebut diambil di Manila dan Singapura dan disutradarai oleh Jeff Coffman.

Could I Love You Anymore - Renee Domique feat Jason Mraz

Intro

A F#m D E

Ooooooooooooooooooooo

Verse 1

A

Full-moon bedroom, stars in your eyes

F#m

Last night the first time that I realized

D E

The glow between us felt so right

Verse 2

A

We sat on the edge of the bed and you said

F#m

I never knew that I could feel this way

(Harmony in - Mraz)

D

Love today can be so difficult

What we have I know is different

E

When I'm with you the world stops turning

Chorus

A

Could I love you any more?

C#m

Could I love you any more?

Bm D E

Could I love you any more?

Verse 3]

A

Sunrise, time flies, feels like a dream

F#m

Being close, inhaling, hard to believe

D

7 billion people in the world

Finding you is like a miracle

E

Only this wonder remains

Chorus

A

Could I love you any more?

C#m

Could I love you any more?

Bm D E

Could I love you any more? Hmmmmm

Bridge

A F#m D E

Softly, slowly, love unfolding

A F#m D

Could this love be true?

Chorus

(Strum & Plucking - Band out)

A

Could I love you any more?

C#m

Could I love you any more?

Bm D E (Strumming

Could I love you any more?

in)

A

Could I love you any more? (The question's

rhetorical)

C#m

Could I love you any more? (Oh, this feels

phenomenal)

Bm D E

Could I love you any more? (Love is all

there is)

A

Could I love you any more? (It's

inexhaustible)

C#m

Could I love you any more? (Oh, love's

unstoppable)

Bm D E

Could I love you any more? (Love is all

there is)

Bridge

A F#m D E

Softly, slowly, love unfolding (Could this

love be true)

A F#m D

Could this love be true?

Chorus

(Plucking)

A

Could I love you any more?

C#m

Could I love you any more?

Bm D E A

Could I love you any more?*

