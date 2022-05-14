JAKARTA - Lagu Could I Love You Anymore merupakan single yang dirilis Reneé Dominique, pada pertengahan 2019. Dalam menggarap lagu tersebut, dia menggandeng penyanyi Jason Mraz.
Renee mengatakan lagu Could I Love You Anymore merupakan pertanyaan retoris dan cocok bagi mereka yang ingin mengungkapkan cinta. Sementara itu, video klip lagu tersebut diambil di Manila dan Singapura dan disutradarai oleh Jeff Coffman.
Could I Love You Anymore - Renee Domique feat Jason Mraz
Intro
A F#m D E
Ooooooooooooooooooooo
Verse 1
A
Full-moon bedroom, stars in your eyes
F#m
Last night the first time that I realized
D E
The glow between us felt so right
Verse 2
A
We sat on the edge of the bed and you said
F#m
I never knew that I could feel this way
(Harmony in - Mraz)
D
Love today can be so difficult
What we have I know is different
E
When I'm with you the world stops turning
Chorus
A
Could I love you any more?
C#m
Could I love you any more?
Bm D E
Could I love you any more?
Verse 3]
A
Sunrise, time flies, feels like a dream
F#m
Being close, inhaling, hard to believe
D
7 billion people in the world
Finding you is like a miracle
E
Only this wonder remains
Chorus
A
Could I love you any more?
C#m
Could I love you any more?
Bm D E
Could I love you any more? Hmmmmm
Bridge
A F#m D E
Softly, slowly, love unfolding
A F#m D
Could this love be true?
Chorus
(Strum & Plucking - Band out)
A
Could I love you any more?
C#m
Could I love you any more?
Bm D E (Strumming
Could I love you any more?
in)
A
Could I love you any more? (The question's
rhetorical)
C#m
Could I love you any more? (Oh, this feels
phenomenal)
Bm D E
Could I love you any more? (Love is all
there is)
A
Could I love you any more? (It's
inexhaustible)
C#m
Could I love you any more? (Oh, love's
unstoppable)
Bm D E
Could I love you any more? (Love is all
there is)
Bridge
A F#m D E
Softly, slowly, love unfolding (Could this
love be true)
A F#m D
Could this love be true?
Chorus
(Plucking)
A
Could I love you any more?
C#m
Could I love you any more?
Bm D E A
Could I love you any more?*
