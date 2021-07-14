LOS ANGELES - Pasangan ayah dan anak pemenang Emmy Awards, Ron dan Jasmine Cephas Jones mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi ajang penghargaan TV Hollywood ke-73 tersebut pada Selasa, 13 Juli 2021 waktu setempat.

The Crown dan The Mandalorian memimpin dengan masing-masing total 24 nominasi. Sementara WandaVision, Ted Lasso, and The Handmaid's Tale menyusul di bawahnya.

Emmy Awards ke-72 digelar secara virtual karena pandemi COVID-19. Tahun ini, Emmy Awards akan digelar secara live namun dengan dengan jumlah tamu kehadiran terbatas.

Emmy Awards ke-73 akan dihelat pada Minggu, 19 September 2021 waktu setempat atau Senin, 20 September pagi WIB. Cedric the Entertainer dipercaya sebagai pembawa acara.

Mengutip Entertainment Weekly, Rabu (14/7/2021), berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Emmy Awards 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Billy Porter, Pose Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason Josh O'Connor, The Crown Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emma Corrin, The Crown Olivia Colman, The Crown Uzo Aduba, In Treatment Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country Mj Rodriguez, Pose Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale John Lithgow, Perry Mason Tobias Menzies, The Crown Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian Chris Sullivan, This Is Us Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson, The Crown Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Emerald Fennell, The Crown Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method William H. Macy, Shameless Kenan Thompson, Kenan Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Aidy Bryant, Shrill Jean Smart, Hacks Allison Janney, Mom Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Outstanding Limited Series Mare of Easttown I May Destroy You WandaVision The Queen's Gambit The Underground Railroad Outstanding Television Movie Uncle Frank Sylvie's Love Oslo Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Paul Bettany, WandaVision Hugh Grant, The Undoing Ewan McGregor, Halston Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision Phillipa Soo, Hamilton Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Daveed Diggs, Hamilton Jonathan Groff, Hamilton Anthony Ramos, Hamilton Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country Charles Dance, The Crown Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale Claire Foy, The Crown Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us Sophie Okonedo, Ratched Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show Jane Adams, Hacks Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show Outstanding Variety Sketch Series A Black Lady Sketch Show Saturday Night Live Outstanding Variety Talk Series Conan The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Competition Program The Amazing Race Nailed It! RuPaul's Drag Race Top Chef The Voice Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye Nicole Byer, Nailed It! Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank