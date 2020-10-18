LOS ANGELES - Pada 16 Oktober 2020, Justin Bieber merilis video klip lagu terbarunya, Lonely. Kurang dari 24 jam, lagu yang mengisahkan masa lalu dan kesepian yang dirasakan suami Hailey Baldwin itu berhasil mendulang 8 juta penonton.

Dalam video klip Lonely, karakter Bieber yang identik dengan hoodie ungu dan potongan rambut berponi di tahun 2009 diperankan oleh remaja berusia 14 tahun bernama Jacob Tremblay.

Tremblay terlihat duduk di ruang ganti sebelum akhirnya produser Benny Blanco mempersilakannya untuk naik ke atas panggung. Dia kemudian mulai menyanyikan lagu Lonely di tengah auditorium tanpa penonton.

Sekitar 10 detik sebelum video klip itu berakhir, video klip Lonely menyorot Justin Bieber yang ternyata menonton penampilan Tremblay. “Dan mungkin, ini harga yang harus kau bayar untuk uang dan popularitas di usia dini,” ujarnya dalam lagu itu.

Baca juga: Justin Bieber Ngamuk, Rumah Disatroni Orang Tak Dikenal

“Dan setiap orang yang melihatku mulai muak dan rasanya tak seorangpun peduli. Mereka mengkritik hal-hal yang kulakukan sebagai remaja idiot,” katanya lagi dalam lirik lagu tersebut.

Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lonely dari Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco seperti dikutip dari Ultimate Guitar, pada Minggu (18/10/2020).

Baca juga: Tangis Haru Serrel Nabila setelah Resmi Dinikahi Taqy Malik

[Intro]

F Em Am

[Verse 1]

F

Everybody knows my name now

Em

But something 'bout it still feels strange

Am

Like looking in the mirror

Tryna steady yourself and seeing somebody else

F

And everything is not the same now

Em

It feels like all our lives have changed

Am

Maybe when I'm older, it'll all calm down

But it's killing me now

Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

[Intro]

F Em Am

[Verse 1]

F

Everybody knows my name now

Em

But something 'bout it still feels strange

Am

Like looking in the mirror

Tryna steady yourself and seeing somebody else

F

And everything is not the same now

Em

It feels like all our lives have changed

Am

Maybe when I'm older, it'll all calm down

But it's killing me now

[Pre-Chorus]

F G Em

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

F

Maybe then you'd know me

F G

'Cause I've had everything

Em

But no one's listening

F

And that's just fucking lonely

[Chorus]

F G

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Em F

Lo-o-o-onely

[Verse 2]

F

Everybody knows my past now

Em

Like my house was always made of glass

Am

And maybe that's the price you pay

For the money and fame at an early age

F

And everybody saw me sick

Em

And it felt like no one gave a shit

Am

They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid

[Pre-Chorus]

F G Em

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

F

Maybe then you'd know me

F G

'Cause I've had everything

Em

But no one's listening

F

And that's just fucking lonely*

[Chorus]

F G

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Em F

Lo-o-o-onely

F G

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Em F

Lo-o-o-onely