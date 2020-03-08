LOS ANGELES - Alec Benjamin merilis lagu terbarunya, The Book of You & I. Lagu ballad yang dirilis pada 5 Maret 2020 ini berkisah tentang seorang pria yang tak rela ditinggalkan oleh kekasihnya, yang menemukan cinta baru.

The Book of You & I merupakan salah satu single dari album debut Alec Benjamin, These Two Windows yang baru akan dirilis pada 29 Mei mendatang. Berikut adalah lirik lagu The Book of You & I:

Well, it all began in the back of her car

I was just sixteen, but I fell so hard

Well, the years went by and she held my heart

But her love ran dry and we fell apart

I felt her growing distant

I knew her love was shifting

And all that I could say was

Don't tell me that it's over, the book of you and I

Now you've scribbled out my name

And you've erased my favorite lines

There were so many chapters that we never got to write

Like cereal for dinner and staying up all night

I remember where we started, I remember how you looked

But now I'm missing bits and pieces from the pages that you took

You didn't give a reason, I'll forever wonder why

We never got to finish the book of you and I

Well, I bought a pen and I turned the page

Then I wrote about how I wish you'd stay

I said all the things that I never got to say

Maybe when it's done I will feel okay

That she had grown so distant

And that her love had shifted

I wish she felt the same

Don't tell me that it's over, the book of you and I

Now you've scribbled out my name

And you've erased my favorite lines

There were so many chapters that we never got to write

Like cereal for dinner and staying up all night

I remember where we started, I remember how you looked

But now I'm missing bits and pieces from the pages that you took

You never gave a reason, I'll forever wonder why

We never got to finish the book of you and I

Don't tell me, tell me that you're leaving

My belly hurts and my heart is hardly beating right

I hate to beg but I'll try one last time

Don't tell me that it's over, the book of you and I

Now you've scribbled out my name

And you've erased my favorite lines

There were so many chapters that we never got to write

Like cereal for dinner and staying up all night

I remember where we started, I remember how you looked

But now I'm missing bits and pieces from the pages that you took

You never gave a reason, I'll forever wonder why

We never got to finish the book of you and I

(LID.-)