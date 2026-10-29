Lirik Lagu Star dari No Na

JAKARTA - No Na merilis Star sebagai title track dari album ‘Island Girl’ pada 18 September 2026. Lagu tersebut bercerita tentang perempuan yang bangga dengan diri sendiri dan tidak membutuhkan pengakuan dari orang lain.

Sejak dirilis 2 bulan lalu, lagu dalam bahasa Inggris tersebut sudah mendulang 1,65 juta streams di Spotify. Sementara music video lagu tersebut sudah ditonton lebih dari 5,1 juta kali di YouTube. Yuk, intip liriknya berikut ini.

STAR-NO NA

Verse 1

Pretty girl from Jakarta

You know I'm a performer

Sweat it out in the sauna

But we're used to all this

Heat, heat, heat

Feeling so free-ee-ee on my motorbike

I see my face on your phone screen

Posing on stage, you in the nosebleeds

Hee, hee..

And you're thinking about me, tea

Pre-Chorus

Ah, I keep that glitter on me

Ah, that's that inner beauty

What we do, do for love

Shake the room, turn it up

Ah oh…