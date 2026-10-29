Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Digital
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu Star dari No Na

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Kamis, 29 Oktober 2026 |07:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Star dari No Na
Lirik Lagu Star dari No Na
A
A
A

JAKARTA - No Na merilis Star sebagai title track dari album ‘Island Girl’ pada 18 September 2026. Lagu tersebut bercerita tentang perempuan yang bangga dengan diri sendiri dan tidak membutuhkan pengakuan dari orang lain.

Sejak dirilis 2 bulan lalu, lagu dalam bahasa Inggris tersebut sudah mendulang 1,65 juta streams di Spotify. Sementara music video lagu tersebut sudah ditonton lebih dari 5,1 juta kali di YouTube. Yuk, intip liriknya berikut ini.

STAR-NO NA

Verse 1
Pretty girl from Jakarta 
You know I'm a performer
Sweat it out in the sauna
But we're used to all this
Heat, heat, heat
Feeling so free-ee-ee on my motorbike

I see my face on your phone screen
Posing on stage, you in the nosebleeds
Hee, hee..
And you're thinking about me, tea

Pre-Chorus
Ah, I keep that glitter on me
Ah, that's that inner beauty
What we do, do for love 
Shake the room, turn it up
Ah oh…

Halaman:
1 2
Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2026/10/24/619/3250021/kanye_west-8zYo_large.png
Lirik Lagu Heartless, Single Hits Kanye West yang Dulang 2,1 Miliar Streams di Spotify
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2026/10/22/619/3249420/stop_the_wedding-WXqr_large.jpeg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stop the Wedding dari Ashe
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2026/10/17/619/3248584/lirik_lagu_teh_hijau_dari_tulus-WdQS_large.jpeg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Teh Hijau dari Tulus
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2026/10/09/619/3246877/enau_dan_ari_lesmana-S9Uo_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Sesi Potret dari enau feat Ari Lesmana
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2026/09/26/619/3244335/lirik_lagu_merry_go_round-6RrI_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu Merry Go Round dari BTS 
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2026/09/19/619/3242966/rossa-qoYJ_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Aku Baik Saja dari ROSSA yang Viral di TikTok
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement