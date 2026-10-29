JAKARTA - No Na merilis Star sebagai title track dari album ‘Island Girl’ pada 18 September 2026. Lagu tersebut bercerita tentang perempuan yang bangga dengan diri sendiri dan tidak membutuhkan pengakuan dari orang lain.
Sejak dirilis 2 bulan lalu, lagu dalam bahasa Inggris tersebut sudah mendulang 1,65 juta streams di Spotify. Sementara music video lagu tersebut sudah ditonton lebih dari 5,1 juta kali di YouTube. Yuk, intip liriknya berikut ini.
Verse 1
Pretty girl from Jakarta
You know I'm a performer
Sweat it out in the sauna
But we're used to all this
Heat, heat, heat
Feeling so free-ee-ee on my motorbike
I see my face on your phone screen
Posing on stage, you in the nosebleeds
Hee, hee..
And you're thinking about me, tea
Pre-Chorus
Ah, I keep that glitter on me
Ah, that's that inner beauty
What we do, do for love
Shake the room, turn it up
Ah oh…