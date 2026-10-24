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HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu Heartless, Single Hits Kanye West yang Dulang 2,1 Miliar Streams di Spotify

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Sabtu, 24 Oktober 2026 |22:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Heartless, Single Hits Kanye West yang Dulang 2,1 Miliar Streams di Spotify
Lirik Lagu Heartless, Single Hits Kanye West yang Dulang 2,1 Miliar Streams di Spotify. (Foto: Surface Magazine)
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JAKARTA - Kanye West merilis Heartless sebagai title track dari album ‘808s & Heartbreak’, pada 28 Oktober 2008. Lagu yang diproduserinya bersama No I.D. itu bercerita tentang rasa patah hati Kanye.

Kanye menggambarkan pedihnya rasa patah hati dan kesepian setelah dikhianati pasangan. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari berakhirnya hubungan asmara Kanye dan tunangannya kala itu, Alexis Phifer.

Heartless - Kanye West

In the night I hear 'em talk

The coldest story ever told

Somewhere far along this road

He lost his soul to a woman so heartless

How could you be so heartless?

Oh, how could you be so heartless?

How could you be so 

Cold as the winter wind when it breeze yo..

Just remember that you talkin' to me though

You need to watch the way you talkin' to me, yo

I mean after all the things that we've been through

I mean after all the things we got into

Ayo, I know of some things that you ain't told me

Ayo, I did some things, but that's the old me

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