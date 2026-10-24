JAKARTA - Kanye West merilis Heartless sebagai title track dari album ‘808s & Heartbreak’, pada 28 Oktober 2008. Lagu yang diproduserinya bersama No I.D. itu bercerita tentang rasa patah hati Kanye.
Kanye menggambarkan pedihnya rasa patah hati dan kesepian setelah dikhianati pasangan. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari berakhirnya hubungan asmara Kanye dan tunangannya kala itu, Alexis Phifer.
In the night I hear 'em talk
The coldest story ever told
Somewhere far along this road
He lost his soul to a woman so heartless
How could you be so heartless?
Oh, how could you be so heartless?
How could you be so
Cold as the winter wind when it breeze yo..
Just remember that you talkin' to me though
You need to watch the way you talkin' to me, yo
I mean after all the things that we've been through
I mean after all the things we got into
Ayo, I know of some things that you ain't told me
Ayo, I did some things, but that's the old me