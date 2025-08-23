Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Okezone Radio
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Infografis
Foto
Video
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Way Back into Love, OST Film Music and Lyrics

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Sabtu, 23 Agustus 2025 |14:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Way Back into Love, OST Film Music and Lyrics
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Way Back into Love OST Film Music and Lyrics. (Foto: Warner Bros)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Lagu Way Back into Love merupakan lagu duet Hugh Grant dan Drew Barrymore yang diciptakan oleh Adam Schlesinger. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai OST dari film Music and Lyrics, pada 2007. 

Way Back into Love

Verse 1
 
G                         Em
I've been living with a shadow overhead
G                           Em
I've been sleeping with a cloud above my bed
Am                    D
I've been lonely for so long
Am                            D
Trapped in the past, I just can't seem to move on
  
Verse 2
 
G                         Em
I've been hiding all my hopes and dreams away
G                     Em
Just in case I ever need em again someday
Am                   D
I've been setting aside time
   Am                           D
To clear a little space in the corners of my mind

Chorus
 
G               Em            C         
All I want to do is find a way back 
    G
Into love
G               Em              C     
I can't make it through without a way 
      G
Back into love
  D
Oh oh oh
 
Verse 3
 
G                            Em
I've been watching but the stars refuse to shine
G                           Em
I've been searching but I just don't see the signs
Am                 D
I know that it's out there 
        Am                        D
There's got to be something for my soul somewhere
 
Verse 4
 
G                           Em
I've been looking for someone to shed some light
G                      Em
Not somebody just to get me through the night 
Am                    D
I could use some direction
Am                    D
And I'm open to your suggestions
 
Chorus
 
G               Em            C          
All I want to do is find a way back 
    G
Into love
G                 Em                 C     
I can't make it through without a way 
         G
Back into love
         Am
And if I open my heart again
            C                      D
I guess I'm hoping you'll be there for me in the end

Instrumental
G   Em   G   Em
Am  D    Am  D
 
 
Verse 5
 
G                          Em
There are moments when I don't know if it's real
G               Em
Or if anybody feels the way I feel
Am            D
I need inspiration
Am                    D
Not just another negotiation

Chorus
 
G               Em            C          
All I want to do is find a way back 
    G
Into love
G                 Em                 C     
I can't make it through without a way 
         G
Back into love
          Am
And if I open my heart to you
           Em
I'm hoping you'll show me what to do
           Am
And if you help me to start again
    D                                      
You know that I'll be there for you in the 
 G
End
 
Outro
 
G   Em   G   Em
Am  D    Am  D
 
G   Em   G   Em
Am  D    Am  D     G

Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Way Back into Love.*

(SIS)

Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/18/619/3184288/raisa-FPxI_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Si Paling Mahir dari Raisa
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/11/619/3182802/raisa-IVRr_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Awal Kisah Selamanya dari Raisa feat Barsena Bestandhi
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/10/06/619/3174710/alamak-ABqJ_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Alamak dari Rizky Febian dan Adrian Khalif
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169145/lyodra-qH9c_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Tak Selalu Memiliki dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/09/10/619/3169143/lyodra-Y2oh_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Bodohnya Aku dari Lyodra
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/08/24/619/3165017/barsena_bestandhi-N1n4_large.jpg
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ruang Baru dari Barsena Bestandhi
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement