JAKARTA - Lagu Way Back into Love merupakan lagu duet Hugh Grant dan Drew Barrymore yang diciptakan oleh Adam Schlesinger. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai OST dari film Music and Lyrics, pada 2007.
Verse 1
G Em
I've been living with a shadow overhead
G Em
I've been sleeping with a cloud above my bed
Am D
I've been lonely for so long
Am D
Trapped in the past, I just can't seem to move on
Verse 2
G Em
I've been hiding all my hopes and dreams away
G Em
Just in case I ever need em again someday
Am D
I've been setting aside time
Am D
To clear a little space in the corners of my mind
Chorus
G Em C
All I want to do is find a way back
G
Into love
G Em C
I can't make it through without a way
G
Back into love
D
Oh oh oh
Verse 3
G Em
I've been watching but the stars refuse to shine
G Em
I've been searching but I just don't see the signs
Am D
I know that it's out there
Am D
There's got to be something for my soul somewhere
Verse 4
G Em
I've been looking for someone to shed some light
G Em
Not somebody just to get me through the night
Am D
I could use some direction
Am D
And I'm open to your suggestions
Chorus
G Em C
All I want to do is find a way back
G
Into love
G Em C
I can't make it through without a way
G
Back into love
Am
And if I open my heart again
C D
I guess I'm hoping you'll be there for me in the end
Instrumental
G Em G Em
Am D Am D
Verse 5
G Em
There are moments when I don't know if it's real
G Em
Or if anybody feels the way I feel
Am D
I need inspiration
Am D
Not just another negotiation
Chorus
G Em C
All I want to do is find a way back
G
Into love
G Em C
I can't make it through without a way
G
Back into love
Am
And if I open my heart to you
Em
I'm hoping you'll show me what to do
Am
And if you help me to start again
D
You know that I'll be there for you in the
G
End
Outro
G Em G Em
Am D Am D
G Em G Em
Am D Am D G
Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Way Back into Love.*
(SIS)