Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Way Back into Love, OST Film Music and Lyrics

JAKARTA - Lagu Way Back into Love merupakan lagu duet Hugh Grant dan Drew Barrymore yang diciptakan oleh Adam Schlesinger. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai OST dari film Music and Lyrics, pada 2007.

Way Back into Love

Verse 1



G Em

I've been living with a shadow overhead

G Em

I've been sleeping with a cloud above my bed

Am D

I've been lonely for so long

Am D

Trapped in the past, I just can't seem to move on



Verse 2



G Em

I've been hiding all my hopes and dreams away

G Em

Just in case I ever need em again someday

Am D

I've been setting aside time

Am D

To clear a little space in the corners of my mind

Chorus



G Em C

All I want to do is find a way back

G

Into love

G Em C

I can't make it through without a way

G

Back into love

D

Oh oh oh



Verse 3



G Em

I've been watching but the stars refuse to shine

G Em

I've been searching but I just don't see the signs

Am D

I know that it's out there

Am D

There's got to be something for my soul somewhere



Verse 4



G Em

I've been looking for someone to shed some light

G Em

Not somebody just to get me through the night

Am D

I could use some direction

Am D

And I'm open to your suggestions



Chorus



G Em C

All I want to do is find a way back

G

Into love

G Em C

I can't make it through without a way

G

Back into love

Am

And if I open my heart again

C D

I guess I'm hoping you'll be there for me in the end

Instrumental

G Em G Em

Am D Am D





Verse 5



G Em

There are moments when I don't know if it's real

G Em

Or if anybody feels the way I feel

Am D

I need inspiration

Am D

Not just another negotiation

Chorus



G Em C

All I want to do is find a way back

G

Into love

G Em C

I can't make it through without a way

G

Back into love

Am

And if I open my heart to you

Em

I'm hoping you'll show me what to do

Am

And if you help me to start again

D

You know that I'll be there for you in the

G

End



Outro



G Em G Em

Am D Am D



G Em G Em

Am D Am D G

Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar Way Back into Love.*

