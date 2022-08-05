JAKARTA - Setelah lama ditunggu, BLACKPINK resmi merilis video musik single terbarunya, Ready For Love, pada 29 Juli silam. Sejauh ini, lagu yang merupakan proyek kolaborasi dengan PUBG Mobile itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 44 juta kali.

MV tersebut bahkan menempati peringkat ketiga daftar Trending YouTube Music, pada 5 Agustus 2022. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu tersebut.

Ready For Love – BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE

Oneul harudo nae meorissogeun ojik Y-O-U

Can't get you out of my head

Bamsae miwonaen byeonoe saenggin blue

Yeah, neon dodaeche myeot beoneul nae bam gajyeoda beoringeonji molla

Saenggagui gichaneun swijianhgo dallyeoga bamsae mot ja

Yeah, neon aswiul ttaeman

Yeah, geujeo aswiul ttaeman nal

Yeah, geurae aswiul ttaerodo neoramyeon joheunikka

Ijen gidaril gеosdo eopsjanha

Geopnael piryodo еopsjanha

Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo

Jeongmal nae sesangeun nega piryohae

Du nuneul tto bam ne yeope, here I am

I'm ready for love [2x]

Tell me when you ready, 'cause I'm already, ready (Ready, ready)

Tell me when you ready, 'cause

I'm ready for love

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

I'm ready for love

I'm ready for love

[2x]

Ready or not, here I come and I'm running

Like it's now or never, I never know if you want it

What if love wasn't what it was supposed to be?

What if there's no Romeo for me?

No hope, no roses, no more notes to read

So I keep my eyes closed to see

What I need is forever and forever, baby, not sometimes

When you want it, then you best come find me 'cause I'm ready

Ijen gidaril geotdo eopjana

Geomnael pillyodo eopjana

Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo

Jeongmal nae sesangen nega pillyohae

Du nuneul tteobwa ne ape

Here I am

I'm ready for love

Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm already ready (Ready, ready)

Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm ready for love

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love

[2x]

Ne yeonghongwa modeun geosi

Nal hwangholhage hae gippeo utge hae

Nappeul geo eopjana

Ne modeun geol nal wihae deonjil ttae

Neol jikyeojulge

La-la-la, la-la-la-la [4x]

Terjemahan Lagu Ready For Love – BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE Bahkan hari ini, hanya ada kau di kepalaku Aku tidak bisa berhenti memikirkanmu Rasa sedih yang aku benci setiap malam Yeah, aku tidak tahu seberapa sering kau membuatku tidak tenang di malam hari Pikiran yang bercabang berlarian tanpa henti setiap malam Aku tidak bisa tidur Yeah, setiap aku sedih Yeah, setiap aku sedih Yeah, aku hanya mau kau bahkan ketika aku sedih Tidak ada lagi yang harus ditunggu Tidak perlu merasa takut Tunjukkan warna hatimu Duniaku membutuhkanmu Mataku melihatmu lagi malam ini, Aku di sini Aku siap untuk cinta Beri tahu aku ketika kau siap Karena aku sudah siap (ready, ready) Beri tahu aku ketika kamu siap Karena aku siap untuk cinta (Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh) Aku siap untuk cinta Aku siap untuk cinta [2x]