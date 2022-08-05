JAKARTA - Setelah lama ditunggu, BLACKPINK resmi merilis video musik single terbarunya, Ready For Love, pada 29 Juli silam. Sejauh ini, lagu yang merupakan proyek kolaborasi dengan PUBG Mobile itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 44 juta kali.
MV tersebut bahkan menempati peringkat ketiga daftar Trending YouTube Music, pada 5 Agustus 2022. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu tersebut.
Ready For Love – BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE
Oneul harudo nae meorissogeun ojik Y-O-U
Can't get you out of my head
Bamsae miwonaen byeonoe saenggin blue
Yeah, neon dodaeche myeot beoneul nae bam gajyeoda beoringeonji molla
Saenggagui gichaneun swijianhgo dallyeoga bamsae mot ja
Yeah, neon aswiul ttaeman
Yeah, geujeo aswiul ttaeman nal
Yeah, geurae aswiul ttaerodo neoramyeon joheunikka
Ijen gidaril gеosdo eopsjanha
Geopnael piryodo еopsjanha
Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo
Jeongmal nae sesangeun nega piryohae
Du nuneul tto bam ne yeope, here I am
I'm ready for love [2x]
Tell me when you ready, 'cause I'm already, ready (Ready, ready)
Tell me when you ready, 'cause
I'm ready for love
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
I'm ready for love
I'm ready for love
[2x]
Ready or not, here I come and I'm running
Like it's now or never, I never know if you want it
What if love wasn't what it was supposed to be?
What if there's no Romeo for me?
No hope, no roses, no more notes to read
So I keep my eyes closed to see
What I need is forever and forever, baby, not sometimes
When you want it, then you best come find me 'cause I'm ready
Ijen gidaril geotdo eopjana
Geomnael pillyodo eopjana
Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo
Jeongmal nae sesangen nega pillyohae
Du nuneul tteobwa ne ape
Here I am
I'm ready for love
Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm already ready (Ready, ready)
Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm ready for love
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love
[2x]
Ne yeonghongwa modeun geosi
Nal hwangholhage hae gippeo utge hae
Nappeul geo eopjana
Ne modeun geol nal wihae deonjil ttae
Neol jikyeojulge
La-la-la, la-la-la-la [4x]