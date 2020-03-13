JAKARTA - Rita Wilson secara mengejutkan mengumumkan dirinya dan sang suami Tom Hanks, positif terkena virus Korona Covid-19. Padahal sebelum terkena, Rita baru saja bernyanyi di Opera House Sydney pada 7 dan 9 Maret 2020.

Rita Wilson dikenal sebagai aktris, penyanyi dan produser asal Amerika Serikat. Belum lama ini, tepatnya 2019, Rita Wilson meluncurkan lagu Throw Me a Party dengan genre country.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Throw Me A Party - Rita Wilson:

[Intro]

D A D A

[Verse]

D A

I lived my life as kind as I could

D A

I did my best I hope I was good

D A E

I'll always wish I'd crossed a few more lines

F#m E D

But I always lived like there wasn't enough time

[Verse]

D A

I'll leave footprints for you in the sand

D A

A couple of notes only you'll understand

D A E

I have one wish that someday you'll see

F#m E D

How much your love, your love has meant to me

[Chorus]

D A

So when I'm gone throw me a party

D A

You should dance as if I was there

D A E

Don't be sad or be broken hearted

F#m E D

Send your voices up in the air

D A

Sing my songs and light up the sparklers

D A E

Tell my stories and drink all my wine

F#m E D

And know my life is just getting started

D D

When I'm gone

D A E F#m E D

Throw me a party

[Verse]

D A

Step outside with my ashes

D A E

Wait for a beautiful wind

F#m E D

Underneath that fire yellow aspen

D E

Toss me to her leaves and let the healing begin

[Chorus]

D A

So when I'm gone throw me a party

D A

You should dance as if I was there

D A E

Don't be sad or be broken hearted

F#m E D

Send your voices up in the air

D A

Sing my songs and light up the sparklers

D A E

Tell my stories and drink all my wine

F#m E D

And know my life is just getting started

D D

When I'm gone

D A E C#m

Throw me a party

[Bridge]

D

The hardest part is

A A

Knowing that you'll miss me

C#m D

Won't you promise

[Chorus]

D A

That when I'm gone you'll throw me a party

D A

You should dance as if I was there

D A E

Don't be sad or be broken hearted

F#m E D

Send your voices up in the air

D A

Sing my songs and light up the sparklers

D A E

Tell my stories and drink all my wine

F#m E D

And know my life is just getting started

D D

When I'm gone

D A D A E

Throw me a party

[Outro]

F#m E D

Don’t be sad or be broken hearted

D A

Send your voices up in the air

