Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Throw Me A Party - Rita Wilson

Lintang Tribuana, Jurnalis · Jum'at 13 Maret 2020 17:40 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2020 03 13 619 2182926 chord-gitar-dan-lirik-lagu-throw-me-a-party-rita-wilson-I4yIqCmbwV.jpg Rita Wilson (Foto: Instagram @ritawilson)
JAKARTA - Rita Wilson secara mengejutkan mengumumkan dirinya dan sang suami Tom Hanks, positif terkena virus Korona Covid-19. Padahal sebelum terkena, Rita baru saja bernyanyi di Opera House Sydney pada 7 dan 9 Maret 2020.

Rita Wilson dikenal sebagai aktris, penyanyi dan produser asal Amerika Serikat. Belum lama ini, tepatnya 2019, Rita Wilson meluncurkan lagu Throw Me a Party dengan genre country.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Throw Me A Party - Rita Wilson:

[Intro]

D A D A

[Verse]

               D                         A

I lived my life as kind as I could

             D                         A

I did my best I hope I was good

                    D                                        A            E

I'll always wish I'd crossed a few more lines

                    F#m          E                             D

But I always lived like there wasn't enough time

[Verse]

              D                                  A

I'll leave footprints for you in the sand

                     D                       A

A couple of notes only you'll understand

                  D                                   A          E

I have one wish that someday you'll see

                          F#m          E                          D

How much your love, your love has meant to me

[Chorus]

                     D                         A

So when I'm gone throw me a party

                    D                        A

You should dance as if I was there

              D                         A              E

Don't be sad or be broken hearted

                  F#m   E             D

Send your voices up in the air

              D                                  A

Sing my songs and light up the sparklers

             D                                  A        E

Tell my stories and drink all my wine

                      F#m  E                D

And know my life is just getting started

                D                D

When I'm gone

                   D          A    E     F#m     E     D

Throw me a party

[Verse]

        D                        A

Step outside with my ashes

D                            A             E

Wait for a beautiful wind

          F#m          E               D

Underneath that fire yellow aspen

D                                           E

Toss me to her leaves and let the healing begin

[Chorus]

                     D                         A

So when I'm gone throw me a party

                   D                         A

You should dance as if I was there

               D                         A            E

Don't be sad or be broken hearted

                  F#m   E              D

Send your voices up in the air

              D                                  A

Sing my songs and light up the sparklers

            D                                   A         E

Tell my stories and drink all my wine

                      F#m  E                 D

And know my life is just getting started

                 D           D

When I'm gone

                   D      A      E    C#m

Throw me a party

[Bridge]

                           D

The hardest part is

                               A        A

Knowing that you'll miss me

C#m          D

Won't you promise

[Chorus]

                         D                                 A

That when I'm gone you'll throw me a party

                   D                           A

You should dance as if I was there

               D                         A             E

Don't be sad or be broken hearted

                  F#m    E           D

Send your voices up in the air

              D                                  A

Sing my songs and light up the sparklers

             D                                  A           E

Tell my stories and drink all my wine

F#m                        E                 D

And know my life is just getting started

                D        D

When I'm gone

                   D      A   D   A    E

Throw me a party

[Outro]

               F#m   E               D

Don’t be sad or be broken hearted

                 D                        A

Send your voices up in the air

Lirik Lagu

