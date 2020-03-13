JAKARTA - Rita Wilson secara mengejutkan mengumumkan dirinya dan sang suami Tom Hanks, positif terkena virus Korona Covid-19. Padahal sebelum terkena, Rita baru saja bernyanyi di Opera House Sydney pada 7 dan 9 Maret 2020.
Rita Wilson dikenal sebagai aktris, penyanyi dan produser asal Amerika Serikat. Belum lama ini, tepatnya 2019, Rita Wilson meluncurkan lagu Throw Me a Party dengan genre country.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Throw Me A Party - Rita Wilson:
[Intro]
D A D A
[Verse]
D A
I lived my life as kind as I could
D A
I did my best I hope I was good
D A E
I'll always wish I'd crossed a few more lines
F#m E D
But I always lived like there wasn't enough time
[Verse]
D A
I'll leave footprints for you in the sand
D A
A couple of notes only you'll understand
D A E
I have one wish that someday you'll see
F#m E D
How much your love, your love has meant to me
[Chorus]
D A
So when I'm gone throw me a party
D A
You should dance as if I was there
D A E
Don't be sad or be broken hearted
F#m E D
Send your voices up in the air
D A
Sing my songs and light up the sparklers
D A E
Tell my stories and drink all my wine
F#m E D
And know my life is just getting started
D D
When I'm gone
D A E F#m E D
Throw me a party
[Verse]
D A
Step outside with my ashes
D A E
Wait for a beautiful wind
F#m E D
Underneath that fire yellow aspen
D E
Toss me to her leaves and let the healing begin
[Chorus]
D A
So when I'm gone throw me a party
D A
You should dance as if I was there
D A E
Don't be sad or be broken hearted
F#m E D
Send your voices up in the air
D A
Sing my songs and light up the sparklers
D A E
Tell my stories and drink all my wine
F#m E D
And know my life is just getting started
D D
When I'm gone
D A E C#m
Throw me a party
[Bridge]
D
The hardest part is
A A
Knowing that you'll miss me
C#m D
Won't you promise
[Chorus]
D A
That when I'm gone you'll throw me a party
D A
You should dance as if I was there
D A E
Don't be sad or be broken hearted
F#m E D
Send your voices up in the air
D A
Sing my songs and light up the sparklers
D A E
Tell my stories and drink all my wine
F#m E D
And know my life is just getting started
D D
When I'm gone
D A D A E
Throw me a party
[Outro]
F#m E D
Don’t be sad or be broken hearted
D A
Send your voices up in the air
