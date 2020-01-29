JAKARTA - Billie Eilish menjadi penyanyi fenomenal tahun ini. Terbukti, Billie Eilish berhasil mendapatkan lima tropi Grammy Awards 2020. Gadis 18 tahun itu kini tak bisa dipandang sebelah mata.
Baca Juga:
Raih 5 Trofi di Grammy Awards, Ini Lagu Billie Eilish yang Mendunia
3 Fakta Billie Eilish: Dari Depresi hingga Ogah Tersenyum
Kategori yang berhasil diraih Billie Eilish yakni Record of the Year dalam lagu Bad Guy, Album of the Year dalam album berjudul When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Song of the Year dalam lagu Bad Guy, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album dalam album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.
Selain lagu Bad Guy, lagu Ocean Eyes juga menjadi tanda kehadiran Billie Eilish di industri musik. Berikut liriknya:
I've been watching you
For some time
Can't stop staring
At those oceans eyes
Burning cities
And napalm skies
Fifteen flares inside those ocean eyes
Your ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I'm scared
I've never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I'm scared
I've never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
I've been walking through
A world gone blind
Can't stop thinking of your diamond mind
Careful creature
Made friends with time
He left her lonely with a diamond mind
And those ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I'm scared
I've never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I'm scared
I've never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I'm scared
I've never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I'm scared
I've never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
(aln)