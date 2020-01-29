JAKARTA - Billie Eilish menjadi penyanyi fenomenal tahun ini. Terbukti, Billie Eilish berhasil mendapatkan lima tropi Grammy Awards 2020. Gadis 18 tahun itu kini tak bisa dipandang sebelah mata.

Kategori yang berhasil diraih Billie Eilish yakni Record of the Year dalam lagu Bad Guy, Album of the Year dalam album berjudul When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Song of the Year dalam lagu Bad Guy, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album dalam album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Selain lagu Bad Guy, lagu Ocean Eyes juga menjadi tanda kehadiran Billie Eilish di industri musik. Berikut liriknya:

I've been watching you

For some time

Can't stop staring

At those oceans eyes

Burning cities

And napalm skies

Fifteen flares inside those ocean eyes

Your ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I'm scared

I've never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I'm scared

I've never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

I've been walking through

A world gone blind

Can't stop thinking of your diamond mind

Careful creature

Made friends with time

He left her lonely with a diamond mind

And those ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I'm scared

I've never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I'm scared

I've never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I'm scared

I've never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I'm scared

I've never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

(aln)