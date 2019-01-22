LOS ANGELES - Nominasi lengkap Academy Awards atau Oscar ke-91 akhirnya diumumkan pada Selasa (22/1/2019) pagi waktu setempat. Roma dan The Favourite menjadi film yang paling banyak dinominasikan, dengan masing-masing masuk memegang 10 nominasi.

Selagi Roma dan The Favourite menjadi pemegang nominasi terbanyak, A Star is Born dan Vice menyusul di tempat kedua. Dua film ini sama-sama dinominasikan di 8 kategori.

Berada di tempat ke-3 dengan 7 nominasi adalah Black Panther. Yang menarik, film yang dibintangi Chadwick Boseman ini mencatat sejarah sebagai film superhero pertama yang dinominasikan dalam kategori Best Picture.

Walau sukses besar di box office saat penayangannya, tapi Black Panther dipastikan tak akan mudah menyabet gelar Best Picture Oscar 2019. Pasalnya, mereka harus bersaing dengan film top lain, yakni BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born dan Vice.

Oscar 2019 akan dihelat pada Minggu, 24 Februari 2019 malam waktu setempat atau Senin, 25 Februari 2019 pagi WIB. Kevin Hart sempat ditunjuk sebagai host Oscar 2019, sebelum akhirnya mundur karena terlilit kontroversi.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2019 dilansir BBC, Rabu (23/1/2019):

Best picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best actor

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Best actress

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best supporting actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best director

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best original screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best foreign language film

Capernaum - Lebanon

Cold War - Poland

Never Look Away - Germany

Roma - Mexico

Shoplifters - Japan

Best original song

All The Stars - Black Panther

I'll Fight - RGB

The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow - A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best original score

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Best animated feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Black Panther - Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne)

Best make-up and hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best production design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best film editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best sound editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best sound mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best animated short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best live action short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best documentary short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

