LOS ANGELES - Nominasi lengkap Academy Awards atau Oscar ke-91 akhirnya diumumkan pada Selasa (22/1/2019) pagi waktu setempat. Roma dan The Favourite menjadi film yang paling banyak dinominasikan, dengan masing-masing masuk memegang 10 nominasi.
Selagi Roma dan The Favourite menjadi pemegang nominasi terbanyak, A Star is Born dan Vice menyusul di tempat kedua. Dua film ini sama-sama dinominasikan di 8 kategori.
Berada di tempat ke-3 dengan 7 nominasi adalah Black Panther. Yang menarik, film yang dibintangi Chadwick Boseman ini mencatat sejarah sebagai film superhero pertama yang dinominasikan dalam kategori Best Picture.
Walau sukses besar di box office saat penayangannya, tapi Black Panther dipastikan tak akan mudah menyabet gelar Best Picture Oscar 2019. Pasalnya, mereka harus bersaing dengan film top lain, yakni BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born dan Vice.
Oscar 2019 akan dihelat pada Minggu, 24 Februari 2019 malam waktu setempat atau Senin, 25 Februari 2019 pagi WIB. Kevin Hart sempat ditunjuk sebagai host Oscar 2019, sebelum akhirnya mundur karena terlilit kontroversi.
Berikut adalah daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2019 dilansir BBC, Rabu (23/1/2019):
Best picture
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best actor
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Best actress
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best supporting actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best director
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Best adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best original screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best foreign language film
Capernaum - Lebanon
Cold War - Poland
Never Look Away - Germany
Roma - Mexico
Shoplifters - Japan
Best original song
All The Stars - Black Panther
I'll Fight - RGB
The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow - A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best original score
BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Best animated feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best costume design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Black Panther - Ruth E. Carter
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne)
Best make-up and hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best production design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best visual effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best film editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best sound editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best sound mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best animated short
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best live action short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best documentary short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
(LID)