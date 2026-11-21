JAKARTA - BIGBANG secara mengejutkan mengumumkan rencana perilisan single digital terbarunya, GiiiRIP, pada Jumat (20/11/2026), pukul 00.00 KST.
Menariknya, lagu tersebut kemudian dirilis 14 jam kemudian, tepatnya pada 20 November 2026, pukul 14.00 KST atau 12.00 WIB. Lagu tersebut dirilis BIGBANG tanpa promosi masif dan menjadi kejutan manis untuk para penggemarnya.
Chorus
Neowa, na, na, na
B to the I to the G through the barriers
Wassnora, na, na
Bwassnora igyeossnora nuga, na, na, na
I wanna ride right now
B to the I to the G
Do the bang, we all out
Nirvana-na-na
Five, four, three to the
Verse 1
Yumyeonghaejimyeon dwae
Amu dena gapt chyeodae baksu chyeo
Muui gyeongjie ireumyeon dwae
Kwaeragui byeorang kkeute kkaedara ‘kkeom’
Cosmos hyang na
Ssibeumyeon ssibeulsurok gamchilmat na
Wae?! jasinmanmanhae
Refrain
'Cause if I want it then I'll get it
Never doubt mе now
Nae huirowa aerage chwihaе sing this loud
Noun gwageowa hyeonjae miraedo gateunikka
Take a bow
All night long
Pre-Chorus
Mudaeneun amjeon let the bass drum go
Biccui hyangyeon Planck time wiro
Hondonui bam ready or not yo, all
Girip
Chorus
Neowa, na, na, na
B to the I to the G through the barriers
Wassnora, na, na
Bwassnora igyeossnora nuga, na, na, na
I wanna ride right now
B to the I to the G
Do the bang, we all out
Nirvana-na-na
Five, four, three to the
Girip