Lirik Lagu GiiiRIP, Single Terbaru BIGBANG

JAKARTA - BIGBANG secara mengejutkan mengumumkan rencana perilisan single digital terbarunya, GiiiRIP, pada Jumat (20/11/2026), pukul 00.00 KST.

Menariknya, lagu tersebut kemudian dirilis 14 jam kemudian, tepatnya pada 20 November 2026, pukul 14.00 KST atau 12.00 WIB. Lagu tersebut dirilis BIGBANG tanpa promosi masif dan menjadi kejutan manis untuk para penggemarnya.

GiiiRIP-BIGBANG

Chorus

Neowa, na, na, na

B to the I to the G through the barriers

Wassnora, na, na

Bwassnora igyeossnora nuga, na, na, na

I wanna ride right now

B to the I to the G

Do the bang, we all out

Nirvana-na-na

Five, four, three to the

Verse 1

Yumyeonghaejimyeon dwae

Amu dena gapt chyeodae baksu chyeo

Muui gyeongjie ireumyeon dwae

Kwaeragui byeorang kkeute kkaedara ‘kkeom’

Cosmos hyang na

Ssibeumyeon ssibeulsurok gamchilmat na

Wae?! jasinmanmanhae

Refrain

'Cause if I want it then I'll get it

Never doubt mе now

Nae huirowa aerage chwihaе sing this loud

Noun gwageowa hyeonjae miraedo gateunikka

Take a bow

All night long

Pre-Chorus

Mudaeneun amjeon let the bass drum go

Biccui hyangyeon Planck time wiro

Hondonui bam ready or not yo, all

Girip

Chorus

Neowa, na, na, na

B to the I to the G through the barriers

Wassnora, na, na

Bwassnora igyeossnora nuga, na, na, na

I wanna ride right now

B to the I to the G

Do the bang, we all out

Nirvana-na-na

Five, four, three to the

Girip