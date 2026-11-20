Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar November Rain dari Guns N’ Roses

JAKARTA - Band Guns N’ Roses akan menyapa para Gunners Indonesia di Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta Pusat, pada 21 November 2026. Jelang konser, setlist tentu menjadi hal yang paling dicari oleh fans.

November Rain merupakan salah satu single hits Guns N’ Roses yang akan masuk setlist dalam konser esok hari. Lagu ciptaan Axl Rose yang berdurasi 8 menit 57 detik tersebut dirilis pada 18 Februari 1992 sebagai bagian dari album ‘Use Your Illusion I’.

NOVEMBER RAIN - GUNS N’ ROSES

Intro

F Am Dm C

F Dm C

F Am Dm C

F Dm C

F Dm C



Verse 1

F Dm

When I look into your eyes

C

I can see a love restrained

F Dm

But darling when I hold you

C

Don't you know I feel the same

Dm G

'Cause nothin' lasts forever

C

And we both know hearts can change

Dm G

And it's hard to hold a candle

C

In the cold November rain



Verse 2

F Dm

We've been through this such a long, long time

C

Just tryin' to kill the pain, oh yeah

F

But lovers always come and lovers always go

Dm C

And no one's really sure who's lettin' go today, walkin' away

F

If we could take the time to lay it on the line

Dm

I could rest my head

C

Just knowin' that you were mine, all mine

Dm G

So if you want to love me

C

Then darlin' don't refrain

Dm G

Or I'll just end up walkin'

C

In the cold November rain



Chorus

F G

Do you need some time on your own?

F G

Do you need some time all alone?

F G

Everybody needs some time on their own

F G

Don't you know you need some time all alone



Bridge

Em F C

I know it's hard to keep an open heart

Em F Dm

When even friends seem out to harm you

Em F C

But if you could heal a broken heart

Em F G

Wouldn't time be out to charm you



Solo 1

F Dm C C

F Dm C C

Dm G C C

Dm G C C



Chorus

F G

Sometimes I need some time on my own

F G

Sometimes I need some time all alone

F G

Everybody needs some time on their own

Page 2/3

F G

Don't you know you need some time all alone



Solo 2

F Dm C C

F Dm C C



Verse 3

F Dm

And when your fears subside

C

And shadows still remain, oh yeah

F Dm

I know that you can love me

C

When there's no one left to blame

Dm G

So never mind the darkness

C

We still can find a way

Dm G

'Cause nothin' lasts forever

(C)

Even cold November rain



Outro

C G/B Am G F G

C G/B Am G F G C



C5 Ab Bb C5 Ab Bb

C5 Ab Bb C5 Ab Bb

Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5

Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5

Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5

Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5



Cm G

Don't you you think that you need somebody

F Eb

Don't you think that you need someone

Ab Bb C5

Everybody needs somebody. You're not the only one. You're not the only one.*



(SIS)

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