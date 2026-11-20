JAKARTA - Band Guns N’ Roses akan menyapa para Gunners Indonesia di Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta Pusat, pada 21 November 2026. Jelang konser, setlist tentu menjadi hal yang paling dicari oleh fans.
November Rain merupakan salah satu single hits Guns N’ Roses yang akan masuk setlist dalam konser esok hari. Lagu ciptaan Axl Rose yang berdurasi 8 menit 57 detik tersebut dirilis pada 18 Februari 1992 sebagai bagian dari album ‘Use Your Illusion I’.
Intro
F Am Dm C
F Dm C
F Am Dm C
F Dm C
F Dm C
Verse 1
F Dm
When I look into your eyes
C
I can see a love restrained
F Dm
But darling when I hold you
C
Don't you know I feel the same
Dm G
'Cause nothin' lasts forever
C
And we both know hearts can change
Dm G
And it's hard to hold a candle
C
In the cold November rain
Verse 2
F Dm
We've been through this such a long, long time
C
Just tryin' to kill the pain, oh yeah
F
But lovers always come and lovers always go
Dm C
And no one's really sure who's lettin' go today, walkin' away
F
If we could take the time to lay it on the line
Dm
I could rest my head
C
Just knowin' that you were mine, all mine
Dm G
So if you want to love me
C
Then darlin' don't refrain
Dm G
Or I'll just end up walkin'
C
In the cold November rain
Chorus
F G
Do you need some time on your own?
F G
Do you need some time all alone?
F G
Everybody needs some time on their own
F G
Don't you know you need some time all alone
Bridge
Em F C
I know it's hard to keep an open heart
Em F Dm
When even friends seem out to harm you
Em F C
But if you could heal a broken heart
Em F G
Wouldn't time be out to charm you
Solo 1
F Dm C C
F Dm C C
Dm G C C
Dm G C C
Chorus
F G
Sometimes I need some time on my own
F G
Sometimes I need some time all alone
F G
Everybody needs some time on their own
Page 2/3
F G
Don't you know you need some time all alone
Solo 2
F Dm C C
F Dm C C
Verse 3
F Dm
And when your fears subside
C
And shadows still remain, oh yeah
F Dm
I know that you can love me
C
When there's no one left to blame
Dm G
So never mind the darkness
C
We still can find a way
Dm G
'Cause nothin' lasts forever
(C)
Even cold November rain
Outro
C G/B Am G F G
C G/B Am G F G C
C5 Ab Bb C5 Ab Bb
C5 Ab Bb C5 Ab Bb
Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5
Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5
Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5
Cm G F Eb Ab Bb C5 C5
Cm G
Don't you you think that you need somebody
F Eb
Don't you think that you need someone
Ab Bb C5
Everybody needs somebody. You're not the only one. You're not the only one.*
(SIS)
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