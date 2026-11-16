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HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stuck dari LANY yang Viral Lagi Berkat Ziva Magnolya

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Senin, 16 November 2026 |11:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stuck dari LANY yang Viral Lagi Berkat Ziva Magnolya
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stuck dari LANY yang Viral Berkat Duet bareng Ziva Magnolya
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JAKARTA - Duet Paul Klein dan Ziva Magnolya membawakan lagu Stuck dalam konser SOFT World Tour di Indonesia Arena Senayan, Jakarta Pusat, pada 30 Oktober 2026, cukup menyita perhatian penggemar Indonesia.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 10 Oktober 2025 itu bahkan sukses menempati peringkat 11 chart Top Songs Spotify Indonesia sejak duet itu viral. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.

STUCK-LANY
 
Intro
C F
 
Verse 1
C
Take a deep breath Drive around town
F
Sun in my eyes, out of my mind
Missing you now
C
Days fly by, whisper your name
   F
If anything's real, part of you healed 
A part of me when we

Pre-Chorus
                    Am
Stayed home for the summer, Memorize your number
                F
I just got this feeling if you disappeared
Then we'd still find each other
 
Chorus
C
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
F
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
Am             G
I'm, I'm stuck on you
F                           C
How could I ever go on without you now?
 
Verse 2
C
Falling asleep, still on the phone
F
Stay on the line the rest of my life 
Don't let me go
 
Pre-Chorus
                        Am
'Cause, baby, that's my worse fear

Hope this doesn't sound weird
                F
I just got this feeling if you ever moved on
I'd still wanna stay here
 
Chorus
C
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
F
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow (Stuck on you, wow)
Am
I'm, I'm stuck on you (Oh)
F
How could I ever go on without you now?
 
Bridge
C
Even if your love runs dry
             Dm7          C/E
I will never say goodbye, I, I (No)
F
I could never change my mind
               Dm7
I will never leave your side, I, 
I (Leave your side)
C
Even if your love runs dry
         Dm7          C/E
I will never say goodbye, I, I (No)
F
I could never change my mind
             Dm7
I will never leave your side, I 
I (Leave your side)

Chorus
C     N.C.
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
F
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
Am
I'm, I'm stuck on you
F
How could I ever go on without you now?
C
I'm, I'm
Dm        C/E
Go on without you now
F
I'm, I'm
Go on without you now
Am
I'm, I'm 
Go on without you
F                           N.C.
How could I ever go on without you now?**

(SIS)

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