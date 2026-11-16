JAKARTA - Duet Paul Klein dan Ziva Magnolya membawakan lagu Stuck dalam konser SOFT World Tour di Indonesia Arena Senayan, Jakarta Pusat, pada 30 Oktober 2026, cukup menyita perhatian penggemar Indonesia.
Lagu yang dirilis pada 10 Oktober 2025 itu bahkan sukses menempati peringkat 11 chart Top Songs Spotify Indonesia sejak duet itu viral. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.
STUCK-LANY
Intro
C F
Verse 1
C
Take a deep breath Drive around town
F
Sun in my eyes, out of my mind
Missing you now
C
Days fly by, whisper your name
F
If anything's real, part of you healed
A part of me when we
Pre-Chorus
Am
Stayed home for the summer, Memorize your number
F
I just got this feeling if you disappeared
Then we'd still find each other
Chorus
C
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
F
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
Am G
I'm, I'm stuck on you
F C
How could I ever go on without you now?
Verse 2
C
Falling asleep, still on the phone
F
Stay on the line the rest of my life
Don't let me go
Pre-Chorus
Am
'Cause, baby, that's my worse fear
Hope this doesn't sound weird
F
I just got this feeling if you ever moved on
I'd still wanna stay here
Chorus
C
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
F
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow (Stuck on you, wow)
Am
I'm, I'm stuck on you (Oh)
F
How could I ever go on without you now?
Bridge
C
Even if your love runs dry
Dm7 C/E
I will never say goodbye, I, I (No)
F
I could never change my mind
Dm7
I will never leave your side, I,
I (Leave your side)
C
Even if your love runs dry
Dm7 C/E
I will never say goodbye, I, I (No)
F
I could never change my mind
Dm7
I will never leave your side, I
I (Leave your side)
Chorus
C N.C.
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
F
I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow
Am
I'm, I'm stuck on you
F
How could I ever go on without you now?
C
I'm, I'm
Dm C/E
Go on without you now
F
I'm, I'm
Go on without you now
Am
I'm, I'm
Go on without you
F N.C.
How could I ever go on without you now?**
(SIS)
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