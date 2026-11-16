Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stuck dari LANY yang Viral Lagi Berkat Ziva Magnolya

JAKARTA - Duet Paul Klein dan Ziva Magnolya membawakan lagu Stuck dalam konser SOFT World Tour di Indonesia Arena Senayan, Jakarta Pusat, pada 30 Oktober 2026, cukup menyita perhatian penggemar Indonesia.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 10 Oktober 2025 itu bahkan sukses menempati peringkat 11 chart Top Songs Spotify Indonesia sejak duet itu viral. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.

STUCK-LANY



Intro

C F



Verse 1

C

Take a deep breath Drive around town

F

Sun in my eyes, out of my mind

Missing you now

C

Days fly by, whisper your name

F

If anything's real, part of you healed

A part of me when we

Pre-Chorus

Am

Stayed home for the summer, Memorize your number

F

I just got this feeling if you disappeared

Then we'd still find each other



Chorus

C

I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow

F

I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow

Am G

I'm, I'm stuck on you

F C

How could I ever go on without you now?



Verse 2

C

Falling asleep, still on the phone

F

Stay on the line the rest of my life

Don't let me go



Pre-Chorus

Am

'Cause, baby, that's my worse fear

Hope this doesn't sound weird

F

I just got this feeling if you ever moved on

I'd still wanna stay here



Chorus

C

I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow

F

I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow (Stuck on you, wow)

Am

I'm, I'm stuck on you (Oh)

F

How could I ever go on without you now?



Bridge

C

Even if your love runs dry

Dm7 C/E

I will never say goodbye, I, I (No)

F

I could never change my mind

Dm7

I will never leave your side, I,

I (Leave your side)

C

Even if your love runs dry

Dm7 C/E

I will never say goodbye, I, I (No)

F

I could never change my mind

Dm7

I will never leave your side, I

I (Leave your side)

Chorus

C N.C.

I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow

F

I'm, I'm stuck on you, wow

Am

I'm, I'm stuck on you

F

How could I ever go on without you now?

C

I'm, I'm

Dm C/E

Go on without you now

F

I'm, I'm

Go on without you now

Am

I'm, I'm

Go on without you

F N.C.

How could I ever go on without you now?**

(SIS)

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