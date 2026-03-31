JAKARTA - Bruno Mars resmi merilis single Risk It All secara digital, pada 27 Februari silam. Lagu ballad tersebut merupakan opening track dari album terbaru sang penyanyi berjudul, ‘The Romantic’.
Sebulan dirilis, lagu tersebut sukses mencuri hati banyak penikmat musik. Sejauh ini, lagu itu mendulang 152 juta streams di Spotify. Sementara video klipnya ditonton lebih dari 53 juta kali di platform YouTube.
Risk It All-Bruno Mars
Intro
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 A7
Dm7 G7
Verse
Dm7 G7
For just the chance to win your heart
Cmaj7 A A7
You could set the bar beyond the stars
Dm7 G7 Em7 Gm A7
I'll do anything, anything you ask me to
Pre-Chorus
Dm7
Say you want the Moon
Fm7
Watch me learn to fly
Em7
Ain't no mountain you could point to
A7
I wouldn't climb