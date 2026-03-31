Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Risk It All dari Bruno Mars

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Risk It All dari Bruno Mars. (Foto: Instagram/@brunomars)

JAKARTA - Bruno Mars resmi merilis single Risk It All secara digital, pada 27 Februari silam. Lagu ballad tersebut merupakan opening track dari album terbaru sang penyanyi berjudul, ‘The Romantic’.

Sebulan dirilis, lagu tersebut sukses mencuri hati banyak penikmat musik. Sejauh ini, lagu itu mendulang 152 juta streams di Spotify. Sementara video klipnya ditonton lebih dari 53 juta kali di platform YouTube.

Risk It All-Bruno Mars

Intro

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 A7

Dm7 G7

Verse

Dm7 G7

For just the chance to win your heart

Cmaj7 A A7

You could set the bar beyond the stars

Dm7 G7 Em7 Gm A7

I'll do anything, anything you ask me to

Pre-Chorus

Dm7

Say you want the Moon

Fm7

Watch me learn to fly

Em7

Ain't no mountain you could point to

A7

I wouldn't climb