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HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Risk It All dari Bruno Mars

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Selasa, 31 Maret 2026 |21:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Risk It All dari Bruno Mars
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Risk It All dari Bruno Mars. (Foto: Instagram/@brunomars)
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JAKARTA - Bruno Mars resmi merilis single Risk It All secara digital, pada 27 Februari silam. Lagu ballad tersebut merupakan opening track dari album terbaru sang penyanyi berjudul, ‘The Romantic’. 

Sebulan dirilis, lagu tersebut sukses mencuri hati banyak penikmat musik. Sejauh ini, lagu itu mendulang 152 juta streams di Spotify. Sementara video klipnya ditonton lebih dari 53 juta kali di platform YouTube.

Risk It All-Bruno Mars   

Intro

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 A7

Dm7 G7 

 

Verse

             Dm7                G7

For just the chance to win your heart

                  Cmaj7          A     A7

You could set the bar beyond the stars

        Dm7       G7                     Em7 Gm A7

I'll do anything, anything you ask me to

 

Pre-Chorus

                 Dm7

Say you want the Moon

                  Fm7

Watch me learn to fly

                            Em7

Ain't no mountain you could point to

           A7

I wouldn't climb 

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