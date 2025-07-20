Advertisement
LIRIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Making Love Out Of Nothing At All dari Air Supply

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Sabtu, 19 Juli 2025 |22:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Making Love Out Of Nothing At All dari Air Supply
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Making Love Out Of Nothing At All. (Foto: Instagram/@airsupplymusic)
JAKARTA - Air Supply merilis lagu ballad Making Love Out Nothing At All sebagai bagian dari album kompilasi mereka bertajuk ‘Greatest Hits’, pada 1983. Saat itu, lagu ini terbilang sangat powerful

Lirik cinta dan musik slow rock dalam lagu ciptaan Jim Steinman itu berhasil menempati peringkat dua chart Billboard Hot 100 selama 3 minggu berturut-turut pada tahun 1983. 

Di Spotify, lagu tersebut sudah didengarkan lebih dari 379 juta kali. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Making Love Out of Nothing At All.

Making Love Out Of Nothing At All-Air Supply

Intro
G  G  Em  Em  C  D
 
  G
I know just how to whisper
       Em
And I know just how to cry
   C
I know just where to find the answers
       D
And I know just how to lie

  G
I know just how to fake it
      Em
And I know just how to scheme
  C
I know just when to face the truth
           D
And then I know just when to dream

      G
And I know just where to touch you
      Em
And I know just what to prove
  C
I know when to pull you closer
      D
And I know when to let you lose

      G
And I know the night is fading
      Em
And I know the time's gonna fly      
        C
And I'm never gonna tell you everything I gotta tell you
      D
But I know I gotta give it a try

