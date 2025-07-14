Lirik Lagu JUMP, Single Baru BLACKPINK usai Vakum 3 Tahun

JAKARTA - BLACKPINK resmi merilis JUMP, pada 11 Juli 2025. Lagu yang kental dengan nuansa elektro tersebut merupakan single terbaru Jisoo cs setelah vakum selama 3 tahun.

Sejak dirilis 3 hari lalu, video musik lagu tersebut sudah mendulang 47,1 juta views. Sementara di Spotify, lagu ini sudah didengarkan lebih dari 16,95 juta kali. Yuk, simak liriknya berikut ini:

JUMP-BLACKPINK

(Verse 1: Rose, Jisoo)

I'm not that easy to tame

You should see me under these lights

All my tears turn to ice

That's the sweetest escape

Every time the feeling kicks in

I might stay through the night

(Pre-Chorus: Jennie, Lisa)

Bet you get it now

Rocked that, didn't I?

Chakgak haji ma, nuga nugunji, woah-oh-oh

Think you're running that?

Guess we gunnin' back

You know I walk it, yeah, I talk it

Nun gamgo, hana, dul, set (ttwieo)

(Chorus: Jennie, Rose)

Ttwieo

Ttwieo

Ttwieo

Ttwieo

So come up with me, I'll take you high

That prima donna, spice up your life

You know I got that shit that you like

So come up with me, run up, uh, jump (ttwieo)

(Post-Chorus: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie)

Watch me runnin' up the place

I'm already stuntin' and my girls are on the way (ttwieo)

Watch me open up the place

Wanna see you bumpin', baby, bouncin' to the bass

(Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie)

Are you not entertained? (No)

I ain't gotta explain (No)

I'm with all of my sisters (Ah)

Got 'em going insane, yeah (Yeah)

You know we on a mission (Yeah)

All gas, no brakes, yeah (Woo, woo, woo)

Breaking out of the system

Breaking out of this cage, yeah