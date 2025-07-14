Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu JUMP, Single Baru BLACKPINK usai Vakum 3 Tahun

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Senin, 14 Juli 2025 |05:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu JUMP, Single Baru BLACKPINK usai Vakum 3 Tahun
Lirik Lagu JUMP, Single Baru BLACKPINK usai Vakum 3 Tahun. (Foto: YG Entertainment)
JAKARTA - BLACKPINK resmi merilis JUMP, pada 11 Juli 2025. Lagu yang kental dengan nuansa elektro tersebut merupakan single terbaru Jisoo cs setelah vakum selama 3 tahun. 

Sejak dirilis 3 hari lalu, video musik lagu tersebut sudah mendulang 47,1 juta views. Sementara di Spotify, lagu ini sudah didengarkan lebih dari 16,95 juta kali. Yuk, simak liriknya berikut ini:

JUMP-BLACKPINK

(Verse 1: Rose, Jisoo)
I'm not that easy to tame
You should see me under these lights
All my tears turn to ice
That's the sweetest escape
Every time the feeling kicks in
I might stay through the night

(Pre-Chorus: Jennie, Lisa)
Bet you get it now
Rocked that, didn't I?
Chakgak haji ma, nuga nugunji, woah-oh-oh
Think you're running that?
Guess we gunnin' back
You know I walk it, yeah, I talk it
Nun gamgo, hana, dul, set (ttwieo)

(Chorus: Jennie, Rose)
Ttwieo
Ttwieo
Ttwieo
Ttwieo
So come up with me, I'll take you high
That prima donna, spice up your life
You know I got that shit that you like
So come up with me, run up, uh, jump (ttwieo)

(Post-Chorus: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie)
Watch me runnin' up the place
I'm already stuntin' and my girls are on the way (ttwieo)
Watch me open up the place
Wanna see you bumpin', baby, bouncin' to the bass

(Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie)
Are you not entertained? (No)
I ain't gotta explain (No)
I'm with all of my sisters (Ah)
Got 'em going insane, yeah (Yeah)
You know we on a mission (Yeah)
All gas, no brakes, yeah (Woo, woo, woo)
Breaking out of the system
Breaking out of this cage, yeah

