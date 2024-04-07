Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY TV SCOOP

RCTI+ Hadirkan Deretan Film Populer untuk Menemani Libur Lebaran

Vania Ika Aldida , Jurnalis-Minggu, 07 April 2024 |20:38 WIB
RCTI+ Hadirkan Deretan Film Populer untuk Menemani Libur Lebaran
RCTI+ hadirkan film populer di libur lebaran (Foto: MNC Media)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Momen libur, rasanya tidak lengkap tanpa hiburan yang menarik. Oleh karenanya, RCTI+ menyediakan tayangan populer untuk melengkapi liburan kamu. 

Berikut rekomendasi tontonan saat libur lebaran yang dapat kamu saksikan gratis di RCTI+ :


8 April 2024

Jungle Bunch the Movie, Pukul 14:30 WIB (GTV)

Pertarungan Nobita Bersama Duyung Penguasa Laut, Pukul 15:30 WIB (GTV)

Killer Bee Invasion, Pukul 20:15 WIB (GTV)

The Bodyguard 2, Pukul 21:45 WIB (GTV)

Detective K : Secret of the Living Dead, Pukul 23:15 WIB (GTV)


9 April 2024

Si Doel The Movie, Pukul 12.30 WIB (RCTI)

Monkey Business, Pukul 14.30 WIB (GTV)

Pertarungan Super Nobita di Planet Koya-Koya, Pukul 15.30 WIB (GTV)

The Sea Monster : Da Hai Gua, Pukul 20.15 WIB (GTV)

As God, Pukul 21.45  WIB (GTV)

Detective K : Secret of the Virtuous Widow, Pukul 23.15 WIB (GTV)

RCTI+

RCTI+ hadirkan film populer di libur lebaran (Foto: MNC Media)


10 April 2024

Doraemon : Stand by Me, Pukul 07.30 WIB  (RCTI)

Bumblebee, Pukul 09.30 WIB  (RCTI)

Si Doel the Movie 2, Pukul 12.00 WIB  (RCTI)

Akhir Kisah Cinta si Doel, Pukul 14.00 WIB  (RCTI)

Ribbit, Pukul 14.30 WIB  (GTV)

Petualangan Nobita di Negeri Angin, Pukul 15.30 WIB  (GTV)

Battle of Snake : King Kong vs Giant Serpents, Pukul 20.15 WIB  (GTV)

Legend of the Broken Sword Hero, Pukul 21.45 WIB  (GTV)

Chivalrous Legend, Pukul 23.15 WIB  (GTV)

G.I. Joe : Retaliation, Pukul 23.15 WIB  (RCTI)


11 April 2024

Doraemon : Stand by Me 2, Pukul 07.30 WIB  (RCTI)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Pukul 09.30 WIB  (RCTI)

Preman Pensiun The Movie, Pukul 12.00 WIB  (RCTI)

Gara-Gara Warisan, Pukul 14.00 WIB  (RCTI)

Legend of Rabbit 1, Pukul 14.30 WIB  (GTV)

Nobita and the Animal Planet, Pukul 15.30 WIB  (GTV)

Crocodile Island : E Meng Dao, Pukul 20.15  WIB  (GTV)

Unbending Mr. Fang, Pukul 21.45 WIB  (GTV)

Adventurous Treasure Island, Pukul 23.15  WIB  (GTV)

World War Z, Pukul 23.15 WIB  (RCTI)

Halaman:
1 2
