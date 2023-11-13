JAKARTA - Zack Tabudlo merilis lagu Give Me Your Forever pada Oktober 2021. Lagu tersebut, berkisah tentang seorang pria yang menyukai perempuan yang tak pernah diperlakukan baik oleh kekasihnya. Namun kini, perempuan itu sudah menjadi miliknya.
Give Me Your Forever-Zack Tabudlo
Intro
G7M C7M Em7 D C7M
G
Do you remember when we were young you were always
C7M
With your friends wanted to grab your hand and run
Em
Away from them
D4
I knew that it was time to tell
C7M
You how I feel
G
So I made a move, I took your hand
My heart was beating loud like I've
C7M
Never felt before, You were smiling at me like you
Em
Wanted more
D D4
I think you're the one
C7M
I've never seen before
G
I want you to know
G7M
I love you the most, I'll always be
C7M
There right by your side
Em G
'Cause baby, you're always in my mind
Just give me