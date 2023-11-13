Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Give Me Your Forever dari Zack Tabudlo

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Give Me Your Forever dari Zack Tabudlo.

JAKARTA - Zack Tabudlo merilis lagu Give Me Your Forever pada Oktober 2021. Lagu tersebut, berkisah tentang seorang pria yang menyukai perempuan yang tak pernah diperlakukan baik oleh kekasihnya. Namun kini, perempuan itu sudah menjadi miliknya.

Give Me Your Forever-Zack Tabudlo

Intro

G7M C7M Em7 D C7M

G

Do you remember when we were young you were always

C7M

With your friends wanted to grab your hand and run

Em

Away from them

D4

I knew that it was time to tell

C7M

You how I feel

G

So I made a move, I took your hand

My heart was beating loud like I've

C7M

Never felt before, You were smiling at me like you

Em

Wanted more

D D4

I think you're the one

C7M

I've never seen before

G

I want you to know

G7M

I love you the most, I'll always be

C7M

There right by your side

Em G

'Cause baby, you're always in my mind

Just give me