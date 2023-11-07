JAKARTA - Lagu Rolling in the Deep merupakan single pertama dari album studio kedua Adele bertajuk ‘21’ yang dirilis, pada 29 November 2010. Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Adele bersama Paul Epworth yang juga berperan sebagai produser.
Rolling in the Deep-Adele
Intro
Cm
Cm
Cm Gm
There's a fire starting in my heart
Bb Gm Bb
Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark
Cm Gm
Finally I can see you crystal clear
Bb Gm Bb
Go ahead and sell me out and a I'll lay your shit bare
Cm Gm
See how I'll leave with every piece of you
Bb Gm Bb
Don't underestimate the things that I will do
Cm Gm
There's a fire starting in my heart
Bb Gm Bb
Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark
G# Bb Gm
The scars of your love remind me of us
G#
They keep me thinking that we almost had it all
G# Bb Gm
The scars of your love they leave me breathless
G G7
I can't help feeling
Reff