MUSIK

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Rolling in the Deep dari Adele

Mochammad Fahreza Bachtiar , Jurnalis-Selasa, 07 November 2023 |12:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar <i>Rolling in the Deep</i> dari Adele
Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Rolling in the Deep. (Foto: Instagram/@adele)
A
A
A

 

JAKARTA - Lagu Rolling in the Deep merupakan single pertama dari album studio kedua Adele bertajuk ‘21’ yang dirilis, pada 29 November 2010. Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Adele bersama Paul Epworth yang juga berperan sebagai produser.

Rolling in the Deep-Adele

Intro

 Cm

Cm

Cm           Gm

There's a fire starting in my heart

Bb                         Gm                  Bb

Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

Cm              Gm

Finally I can see you crystal clear

Bb                      Gm                       Bb

Go ahead and sell me out and a I'll lay your shit bare

Cm                     Gm

See how I'll leave with every piece of you

Bb                   Gm                  Bb

Don't underestimate the things that I will do

Cm            Gm

There's a fire starting in my heart

Bb                         Gm                   Bb

Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

G#           Bb                Gm

The scars of your love remind me of us

           G#

They keep me thinking that we almost had it all

G#          Bb                      Gm

The scars of your love they leave me breathless

            G      G7

I can't help feeling

Reff

