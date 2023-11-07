Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Rolling in the Deep dari Adele

Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Rolling in the Deep. (Foto: Instagram/@adele)

JAKARTA - Lagu Rolling in the Deep merupakan single pertama dari album studio kedua Adele bertajuk ‘21’ yang dirilis, pada 29 November 2010. Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Adele bersama Paul Epworth yang juga berperan sebagai produser.

Rolling in the Deep-Adele

Intro

Cm

Cm

Cm Gm

There's a fire starting in my heart

Bb Gm Bb

Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

Cm Gm

Finally I can see you crystal clear

Bb Gm Bb

Go ahead and sell me out and a I'll lay your shit bare

Cm Gm

See how I'll leave with every piece of you

Bb Gm Bb

Don't underestimate the things that I will do

Cm Gm

There's a fire starting in my heart

Bb Gm Bb

Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

G# Bb Gm

The scars of your love remind me of us

G#

They keep me thinking that we almost had it all

G# Bb Gm

The scars of your love they leave me breathless

G G7

I can't help feeling

Reff