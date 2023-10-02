Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar I'm Yours dari Jason Mraz

JAKARTA - Lagu I’m Yours merupakan salah satu track populer yang dirilis Jason Mraz. Lagu yang terdapat dalam album 'We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.' itu resmi diluncurkan pada 2008.

Sejauh ini, video musik I'm Yours telah ditonton lebih dari 755 juta kali di YouTube. Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.

I’m Yours-Jason Mraz

Intro

G D Em C

Verse 1

G

Well, you done done me in; you bet I felt it

D

I tried to be chill but you're so hot that I melted

Em

I fell right through the cracks

C

Now I'm tryin' to get back

G

Before the cool done run out, I'll be givin' it my bestest

D

And nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention

Em

I reckon it's again my turn

C

To win some or learn some

Chorus

G D

But I won't hesitate

Em

No more, no more

C G D Em C

It cannot wait; I'm yours