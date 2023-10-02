JAKARTA - Lagu I’m Yours merupakan salah satu track populer yang dirilis Jason Mraz. Lagu yang terdapat dalam album 'We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.' itu resmi diluncurkan pada 2008.
Sejauh ini, video musik I'm Yours telah ditonton lebih dari 755 juta kali di YouTube. Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.
I’m Yours-Jason Mraz
Intro
G D Em C
Verse 1
G
Well, you done done me in; you bet I felt it
D
I tried to be chill but you're so hot that I melted
Em
I fell right through the cracks
C
Now I'm tryin' to get back
G
Before the cool done run out, I'll be givin' it my bestest
D
And nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention
Em
I reckon it's again my turn
C
To win some or learn some
Chorus
G D
But I won't hesitate
Em
No more, no more
C G D Em C
It cannot wait; I'm yours