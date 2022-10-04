Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Charlie Be Quite, Single Baru dari Charlie Puth

JAKARTA - Charlie Puth resmi merilis single terbarunya, Charlie Be Quiet, pada 30 September 2022. Lagu itu merupakan satu dari total 12 track dalam album ketiganya, ‘CHARLIE’ yang akan rilis pada 7 Oktober mendatang. Lagu tersebut bertutur tentang perasaan tertekan seseorang dalam hubungan barunya. 

Charlie Be Quiet-Charlie Puth

Intro

G Am Em D

G Am

Charlie, be quiet, don’t make a sound

Em D

You've got to lower the noise a little bit now

G Am Em N.C.

If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay

Verse 1

G Am

I’m not making the same mistake

Em D G

Won’t be putting my heart on display

Am Em D

I'll just water my feelings down

G Am

I’m not going out looking dumb

Em D G

Telling all my friends that you’re the one

Am Em D

Those words never leavin’ my mouth

But the feeling gets

Pre-Chorus

G Am Em D

Stronger, baby, what am I gonna do now?

G Am

When you text me

Em D

'Cause I'm talking too loud

Chorus

G Am

Charlie, be quiet, don’t make a sound

Em D

You've got to lower the noise a little bit now

G Am Em D

If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay

G Am

Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound

Em D

You've got to lower the noise a little bit now

G Am Em D

If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay

Verse 2

G Am Em D G

I'm not gonna do more than that, won't be sleeping over every night

Am Em D

I'll act like I don't even care, yeah

G Am

I'm not going out looking dumb

Em D G

Tellin' all my friends I've found someone

Am Em D

Then wakin' up without you there, but the feeling gets

Pre-Chorus

G Am Em D

Stronger, baby, what am I gonna do now?

G Am

When you text me

Em D

'Cause I'm talking too loud

Chorus

N.C.

Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound

N.C.

You've got to lower the noise a little bit now

N.C.

If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay

G Am

Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound

Em D

You've got to lower the noise a little bit now

G Am Em D G Am Em D

If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay

G Am Em D G

If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay*

