JAKARTA - Charlie Puth resmi merilis single terbarunya, Charlie Be Quiet, pada 30 September 2022. Lagu itu merupakan satu dari total 12 track dalam album ketiganya, ‘CHARLIE’ yang akan rilis pada 7 Oktober mendatang. Lagu tersebut bertutur tentang perasaan tertekan seseorang dalam hubungan barunya.
Charlie Be Quiet-Charlie Puth
Intro
G Am Em D
G Am
Charlie, be quiet, don’t make a sound
Em D
You've got to lower the noise a little bit now
G Am Em N.C.
If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay
Verse 1
G Am
I’m not making the same mistake
Em D G
Won’t be putting my heart on display
Am Em D
I'll just water my feelings down
G Am
I’m not going out looking dumb
Em D G
Telling all my friends that you’re the one
Am Em D
Those words never leavin’ my mouth
But the feeling gets
Pre-Chorus
G Am Em D
Stronger, baby, what am I gonna do now?
G Am
When you text me
Em D
'Cause I'm talking too loud
Chorus
G Am
Charlie, be quiet, don’t make a sound
Em D
You've got to lower the noise a little bit now
G Am Em D
If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay
G Am
Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound
Em D
You've got to lower the noise a little bit now
G Am Em D
If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay
Verse 2
G Am Em D G
I'm not gonna do more than that, won't be sleeping over every night
Am Em D
I'll act like I don't even care, yeah
G Am
I'm not going out looking dumb
Em D G
Tellin' all my friends I've found someone
Am Em D
Then wakin' up without you there, but the feeling gets
Pre-Chorus
G Am Em D
Stronger, baby, what am I gonna do now?
G Am
When you text me
Em D
'Cause I'm talking too loud
Chorus
N.C.
Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound
N.C.
You've got to lower the noise a little bit now
N.C.
If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay
G Am
Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound
Em D
You've got to lower the noise a little bit now
G Am Em D G Am Em D
If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay
G Am Em D G
If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away-ay-ay-ay*
