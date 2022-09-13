JAKARTA - Band Pop rock asal Australia, 5 Seconds of Summer resmi merilis single baru mereka, Older, pada 7 September 2022. Band itu menggandeng Sierra Deaton untuk menyanyikan lagu tersebut.
Ditulis oleh Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Sierra Deaton, dan Michael Pollack, Older merupakan salah satu track dalam album baru 5 Seconds of Summer yang akan rilis pada 23 September mendatang.
Older - 5 Seconds of Summer feat Sierra Deaton
Intro
Cmaj7
I don’t wanna get older
Em
Without your head on my shoulder
Am
On the day that you leave me
D7
I’ll forever be bleeding love
Gmaj7
As forever comes closer
Em
Hope the world will spin slower
Cmaj7
I don’t wanna get older
Am D7
I don’t wanna get older
Verse 1
Gmaj7
Stare at the photograph
Em
Suddenly takes me back
Am
The promises roll off your breath
D7
In your cocaine-colored wedding dress
Gmaj7
Lost in the day to day
Em
You kiss away the pain
Am
Oh every time you twist my lips
D7
My dear devoted delicate
Pre-Chorus
Em D# D C#m
It’s not worth it if I lose my one-way ticket for two
Am
Just me
D
Just you
Chorus
Cmaj7
I don’t wanna get older
Em
Without your head on my shoulder
Am
On the day that you leave me
D7
I’ll forever be bleeding love
Gmaj7
As forever comes closer
Em
Hope the world will spin slower
Cmaj7
I don’t wanna get older
Am D7
I don’t wanna get older
Verse 2
Gmaj7
Our love is tailor made
Em
But we let the edges fade
Am
Your wicked smile it says it all
D
Mixed with my sad and cynical
Gmaj7
No tragedy at the end
Em
No nothing Shakespearean
Am
It all comes flooding back again
D
My dear devoted delicate
Pre-Chorus
Em D# D C#m
It’s not worth it if I lose my one-way ticket for two
Am
Just me
D
Just you
Chorus
Cmaj7
I don’t wanna get older
Em
Without your head on my shoulder
Am
On the day that you leave me
D7
I’ll forever be bleeding love
Gmaj7
As forever comes closer
Em
Hope the world will spin slower
Cmaj7
I don’t wanna get older
Am D7
I don’t wanna get older
Outro
Gmaj7 Em Am D7
Gmaj7 Em Am*
