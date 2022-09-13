JAKARTA - Band Pop rock asal Australia, 5 Seconds of Summer resmi merilis single baru mereka, Older, pada 7 September 2022. Band itu menggandeng Sierra Deaton untuk menyanyikan lagu tersebut.

Ditulis oleh Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Sierra Deaton, dan Michael Pollack, Older merupakan salah satu track dalam album baru 5 Seconds of Summer yang akan rilis pada 23 September mendatang.

Older - 5 Seconds of Summer feat Sierra Deaton

Intro

Cmaj7

I don’t wanna get older

Em

Without your head on my shoulder

Am

On the day that you leave me

D7

I’ll forever be bleeding love

Gmaj7

As forever comes closer

Em

Hope the world will spin slower

Cmaj7

I don’t wanna get older

Am D7

I don’t wanna get older

Verse 1

Gmaj7

Stare at the photograph

Em

Suddenly takes me back

Am

The promises roll off your breath

D7

In your cocaine-colored wedding dress

Gmaj7

Lost in the day to day

Em

You kiss away the pain

Am

Oh every time you twist my lips

D7

My dear devoted delicate

Pre-Chorus

Em D# D C#m

It’s not worth it if I lose my one-way ticket for two

Am

Just me

D

Just you

Chorus

Cmaj7

I don’t wanna get older

Em

Without your head on my shoulder

Am

On the day that you leave me

D7

I’ll forever be bleeding love

Gmaj7

As forever comes closer

Em

Hope the world will spin slower

Cmaj7

I don’t wanna get older

Am D7

I don’t wanna get older

Verse 2

Gmaj7

Our love is tailor made

Em

But we let the edges fade

Am

Your wicked smile it says it all

D

Mixed with my sad and cynical

Gmaj7

No tragedy at the end

Em

No nothing Shakespearean

Am

It all comes flooding back again

D

My dear devoted delicate

Pre-Chorus

Em D# D C#m

It’s not worth it if I lose my one-way ticket for two

Am

Just me

D

Just you

Chorus

Cmaj7

I don’t wanna get older

Em

Without your head on my shoulder

Am

On the day that you leave me

D7

I’ll forever be bleeding love

Gmaj7

As forever comes closer

Em

Hope the world will spin slower

Cmaj7

I don’t wanna get older

Am D7

I don’t wanna get older

Outro

Gmaj7 Em Am D7

Gmaj7 Em Am*

(SIS)