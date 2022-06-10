JAKARTA - BTS resmi merilis album ‘Proof’ dan title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), pada 10 Juni 2022. Hanya dalam 1 jam setelah dirilis, lagu itu berhasil naik ke puncak Top 100 Melon.
Sementara di YouTube, video musik lagu tersebut sudah ditonton 35 juta kali dan merajai Trending For Music. Berikut lirik lagu tersebut.
Yet To Come - BTS
Was it honestly the best?
'Cause I just wanna see the next
Bujireonhi jinaon
Eojedeul soge cham areumdapge
Yeah, the past was honestly the best
But my best is what comes next
I'm not playin', nah for sure
Geunareul hyanghae sumi beokchage
You and I, best moment is yet to come
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Verse 1
Dadeul eonjebuteonga
Malhane uril choegorago
Ontong al su eomneun names
Ijen mugeopgiman hae
Noraega joatdago
Geujeo dallil ppunirago
Promise that we'll keep on coming back for more
Pre-Chorus
Neoui maeumsok gipeun eodinga
Yeojeonhan sonyeoni isseo
My-y-y-y moment is yet to come
Yet to come
Chorus
Uh, dangsineun kkumkkuneunga
Geu girui kkeuteun mueosilkka
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Uh, moduga sumjugin bam, urin bareul meomchuji ana
Yet to come
Uh, we gonna touch the sky, 'fore the day we die
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Uh, ja ije sijagiya, the best yet to come
Verse 2
Eonjengabuteo buteun bulpyeonhan susigeo
Choegoran mareun ajikkkaji natganjireowo
Nan nan mallya gyang eumagi joeun geol
Yeojeonhi geuttaewa dareun ge byeollo eomneungeol
Ama dareun ge byeollo eopdamyeon
You'll say it's all a lie, yeah
Nan byeonhwaneun manatjiman
Byeonhameun eopseotda hae, a new chapter
Mae sungani saeroun choeseon
Jigeum nan machi yeolse sal
Geuttaeui nacheoreom baeteo, huh
Verse 3
Ajikdo baeulge manko
Naui insaeng chaeulge mana
Geu iyureul mureobondamyeon
Nae simjangi malhajana
We ain't about it
I sesangui gidae
We ain't about it
Choegoran gijunui, step
We ain't about it
Wanggwangwa kkot, sumaneun teuropi
We ain't about it
Dream and hope, and goin' forward
We so about it
Gingin woneul dora gyeolguk tto jejari, back to one
Pre-Chorus
Neoui maeumsok gipeun eodinga
Yeojeonhan sonyeoni isseo
My-y-y-y moment is yet to come
Yet to come
Chorus
Uh, dangsineun kkumkkuneunga, geu girui kkeuteun mueosilkka
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Uh, moduga sumjugin bam, urin bareul meomchuji ana
Yet to come
Uh, we gonna touch the sky, 'fore the day we die
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Uh, ja ije sijagiya, the best yet to come
Outro
So was it honestly the best? (The best)
'Cause I just wanna see the next ('Cause I just wanna see the next, yeah)
Nunbusige jinaon
Gieokdeul soge (Soge) cham areumdapge (Dapge)
Yeah, the past was honestly the best (The best)
But my best is what comes next (But my best is what comes next)
We'll be singin' till the morn
Geunareul hyanghae (Hyanghae) deo uridapge (Dapge)
You and I, best moment is yet to come.*
