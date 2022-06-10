JAKARTA - BTS resmi merilis album ‘Proof’ dan title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), pada 10 Juni 2022. Hanya dalam 1 jam setelah dirilis, lagu itu berhasil naik ke puncak Top 100 Melon.

Sementara di YouTube, video musik lagu tersebut sudah ditonton 35 juta kali dan merajai Trending For Music. Berikut lirik lagu tersebut.

Yet To Come - BTS

Was it honestly the best?

'Cause I just wanna see the next

Bujireonhi jinaon

Eojedeul soge cham areumdapge

Yeah, the past was honestly the best

But my best is what comes next

I'm not playin', nah for sure

Geunareul hyanghae sumi beokchage

You and I, best moment is yet to come

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Verse 1

Dadeul eonjebuteonga

Malhane uril choegorago

Ontong al su eomneun names

Ijen mugeopgiman hae

Noraega joatdago

Geujeo dallil ppunirago

Promise that we'll keep on coming back for more

Pre-Chorus

Neoui maeumsok gipeun eodinga

Yeojeonhan sonyeoni isseo

My-y-y-y moment is yet to come

Yet to come

Chorus

Uh, dangsineun kkumkkuneunga

Geu girui kkeuteun mueosilkka

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, moduga sumjugin bam, urin bareul meomchuji ana

Yet to come

Uh, we gonna touch the sky, 'fore the day we die

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, ja ije sijagiya, the best yet to come

Verse 2

Eonjengabuteo buteun bulpyeonhan susigeo

Choegoran mareun ajikkkaji natganjireowo

Nan nan mallya gyang eumagi joeun geol

Yeojeonhi geuttaewa dareun ge byeollo eomneungeol

Ama dareun ge byeollo eopdamyeon

You'll say it's all a lie, yeah

Nan byeonhwaneun manatjiman

Byeonhameun eopseotda hae, a new chapter

Mae sungani saeroun choeseon

Jigeum nan machi yeolse sal

Geuttaeui nacheoreom baeteo, huh

Verse 3

Ajikdo baeulge manko

Naui insaeng chaeulge mana

Geu iyureul mureobondamyeon

Nae simjangi malhajana

We ain't about it

I sesangui gidae

We ain't about it

Choegoran gijunui, step

We ain't about it

Wanggwangwa kkot, sumaneun teuropi

We ain't about it

Dream and hope, and goin' forward

We so about it

Gingin woneul dora gyeolguk tto jejari, back to one

Pre-Chorus

Neoui maeumsok gipeun eodinga

Yeojeonhan sonyeoni isseo

My-y-y-y moment is yet to come

Yet to come

Chorus

Uh, dangsineun kkumkkuneunga, geu girui kkeuteun mueosilkka

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, moduga sumjugin bam, urin bareul meomchuji ana

Yet to come

Uh, we gonna touch the sky, 'fore the day we die

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, ja ije sijagiya, the best yet to come

Outro

So was it honestly the best? (The best)

'Cause I just wanna see the next ('Cause I just wanna see the next, yeah)

Nunbusige jinaon

Gieokdeul soge (Soge) cham areumdapge (Dapge)

Yeah, the past was honestly the best (The best)

But my best is what comes next (But my best is what comes next)

We'll be singin' till the morn

Geunareul hyanghae (Hyanghae) deo uridapge (Dapge)

You and I, best moment is yet to come.*

