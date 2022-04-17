JAKARTA - Pada 15 April 2022, SEVENTEEN merilis single berbahasa Inggris perdana mereka, Darl+ing. Lagu itu merupakan single pra-rilis dari mini album terbaru grup tersebut yang akan dirilis pada bulan depan.
Lagu tersebut, menurut DK, bercerita tentang kebersamaan. “Ini simbol tentang bagaimana SEVENTEEN menjadi satu dengan orang-orang yang mendengarkan musik kami,” katanya dikutip dari Teen VOGUE, Minggu (17/4/2022).
Joshua menambahkan, “Darling adalah kata yang sering kau gunakan untuk menyapa orang terkasih. Seseorang yang sangat kau cintai dan hargai. Kami hanya ingin penggemar merasa dicintai dan mereka berharga untuk kami.”
Berikut adalah lirik lagu Darl+ing, ungkapan cinta SEVENTEEN untuk para CARAT yang telah mendukung mereka selama ini.
Darl+ing dari SEVENTEEN
You know, without you, I'm so lonely
When you're not here, 911 calling
Into your heat again, I'm diving
Darling, you, darling, you, baby
Verse 1
(Mm) Fighting 'round in circles, where is the way out?
(Mm) 'Cause I know that our love was hotter than the Sun
Yeah, the taste of this tequila I'm drinking now
Isn't bitterer than my heart
[Pre-Chorus]
(If you know this)
I want to know our problem
Blood type or DNA
(If you know this)
Friends see my feed and worry
Do you, babe? Yeah
Been waiting for your call every night
But I can't wait no more
Dialing you-u-u, sorry, darling, you
[Chorus: Joshua, Hoshi]
You know, without you, I'm so lonely
When you're not here, 911 calling
Into your heat again, I'm diving
Darling, you, darling, you, baby
You know, without you, I'm so lonely
If you won't be here, 911 calling
Falling to you, I'm always diving
Darling, you, darling, you, baby
Verse 2
Darling, with me under the Sun
I know that you're my one
I don't wanna let you go
I can't think of being alone
What am I supposed to do?
And I gotta let you know
You got my heart like it's yours
Don't wanna say goodbye
Pre-Chorus
(If you know this)
I want to know our problem
Blood type or DNA
(If you know this)
Friends see my feed and worry,
Do you, babe? Yeah
Been waiting for your call every night
But I can't wait no more
Dialing you-u-u, sorry, darling, you
Chorus
You know, without you, I'm so lonely
When you're not here, 911 calling
Into your heat again, I'm diving
Darling, you, darling, you, baby
You know, without you, I'm so lonely
If you won't be here, 911 calling
Falling to you, I'm always diving
Darling, you, darling, you
Bridge
I see you, you see me
I care for you, you care for me
We can be all we need
Promise I won't take you for granted, never
I'ma treat you better (I'ma treat you better)
I'ma see you better (I'ma see you better)
So honey, now come into my arms, yeah
Kiss me, baby
Chorus
You know, without you, I'm so lonely
When you're not here, 911 calling
Into your heat again, I'm diving
You know, without you, I'm so lonely
If you won't be here, 911 calling
Falling to you, I'm always diving
Darling, you, darling, you, baby*
(SIS)