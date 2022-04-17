JAKARTA - Pada 15 April 2022, SEVENTEEN merilis single berbahasa Inggris perdana mereka, Darl+ing. Lagu itu merupakan single pra-rilis dari mini album terbaru grup tersebut yang akan dirilis pada bulan depan.

Lagu tersebut, menurut DK, bercerita tentang kebersamaan. “Ini simbol tentang bagaimana SEVENTEEN menjadi satu dengan orang-orang yang mendengarkan musik kami,” katanya dikutip dari Teen VOGUE, Minggu (17/4/2022).

Joshua menambahkan, “Darling adalah kata yang sering kau gunakan untuk menyapa orang terkasih. Seseorang yang sangat kau cintai dan hargai. Kami hanya ingin penggemar merasa dicintai dan mereka berharga untuk kami.”

Berikut adalah lirik lagu Darl+ing, ungkapan cinta SEVENTEEN untuk para CARAT yang telah mendukung mereka selama ini.

Darl+ing dari SEVENTEEN

You know, without you, I'm so lonely

When you're not here, 911 calling

Into your heat again, I'm diving

Darling, you, darling, you, baby

Verse 1

(Mm) Fighting 'round in circles, where is the way out?

(Mm) 'Cause I know that our love was hotter than the Sun

Yeah, the taste of this tequila I'm drinking now

Isn't bitterer than my heart

[Pre-Chorus]

(If you know this)

I want to know our problem

Blood type or DNA

(If you know this)

Friends see my feed and worry

Do you, babe? Yeah

Been waiting for your call every night

But I can't wait no more

Dialing you-u-u, sorry, darling, you

[Chorus: Joshua, Hoshi]

You know, without you, I'm so lonely

When you're not here, 911 calling

Into your heat again, I'm diving

Darling, you, darling, you, baby

You know, without you, I'm so lonely

If you won't be here, 911 calling

Falling to you, I'm always diving

Darling, you, darling, you, baby

Verse 2

Darling, with me under the Sun

I know that you're my one

I don't wanna let you go

I can't think of being alone

What am I supposed to do?

And I gotta let you know

You got my heart like it's yours

Don't wanna say goodbye

Pre-Chorus

(If you know this)

I want to know our problem

Blood type or DNA

(If you know this)

Friends see my feed and worry,

Do you, babe? Yeah

Been waiting for your call every night

But I can't wait no more

Dialing you-u-u, sorry, darling, you

Chorus

You know, without you, I'm so lonely

When you're not here, 911 calling

Into your heat again, I'm diving

Darling, you, darling, you, baby

You know, without you, I'm so lonely

If you won't be here, 911 calling

Falling to you, I'm always diving

Darling, you, darling, you

Bridge

I see you, you see me

I care for you, you care for me

We can be all we need

Promise I won't take you for granted, never

I'ma treat you better (I'ma treat you better)

I'ma see you better (I'ma see you better)

So honey, now come into my arms, yeah

Kiss me, baby

Chorus

You know, without you, I'm so lonely

When you're not here, 911 calling

Into your heat again, I'm diving

You know, without you, I'm so lonely

If you won't be here, 911 calling

Falling to you, I'm always diving

Darling, you, darling, you, baby*

(SIS)