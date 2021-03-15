LOS ANGELES - Ajang penghargaan industri musik Amerika Serikat, Grammy Awards 2021 baru saja usai digelar. Disiarkan langsung pada Minggu, 14 Maret 2021 waktu setempat atau Senin pagi, 15 Maret 2021 waktu Indonesia, sejumlah nama seperti Beyonce, John Legend, Kanye West, hingga Ariana Grande dan Lady Gaga menjadi pemenang dalam ajang tersebut.
Meski sempat mundur dari jadwal sebelumnya, Grammy Awards 2021 rupanya tetap sukses digelar di tengah pandemi Covid-19. Dan berikut daftar pemenang Grammy Awards 2021 yang berhasil dihimpun MNC Portal Indonesia:
Baca Juga:
Kalahkan Justin Bieber, Harry Styles Sabet Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy Awards
Putri Beyonce Raih Grammy Awards Pertama Lewat Brown Skin Girl
Best Rap Album
King’s Disease - Nas
Best Rap Performance
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Rain on Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best R&B Album
Bigger Love - John Legend
Best Progressive R&B Album
It Is What It Is - Thundercat
Best R&B Song
Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson (Robert Glasper Feat. H.E.R and Meshell Ndegeocello)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Anything For You - Ledisi
Best Alternative Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple
Best Music Video
Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jesus Is King - Kanye West
Best Song Written For Visual Media
No Time To Die [From No Time To Die] - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
JoJo Rabbit - Various Artists
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt
Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah - Tiffany Haddish
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth - Rachel Maddow
Best Global Music Album
Twice As Tall - Burna Boy
Best Dance Recording
10% - Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bubba - Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Live At The Royal Albert Hall - Snarky Puppy
Best Instrumental Composition
Sputnik - Maria Schneider (Maria Schneider)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Donna Lee - John Beasley (John Beasley)
Best New Age Album
More Guitar Stories - Jim "Kimo" West
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Movin’ On - Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)
Best Gospel Album
Gospel According To PJ - PJ Morton
Best Roots Gospel Album
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) - Fisk Jubilee Singers
Best Recording Package
Vols. 11 & 12 - Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Ode to Joy - Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy (Wilco)
Best Album Notes
Dead Man’s Pop - Bob Mehr (The Replacements)
Best Historical Album
It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers - Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Michael Graves (Mister Rogers)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Hyperspace - Beck
Best Remixed Recording
Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) - Jasper Street Co. (Louie Vega)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
La Conquista Del Espacio - Fito Paez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canto Por Mexico - Vol.1, Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
40 - Grupo Niche
Best Orchestral Performance
Ives: Complete Symphonies - Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess - David Robertson, Angel Blue & Eric Owens, David Frost (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua - JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Contemporary Voices - Pacifica Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra - Richard O’Neill
Best Classical Compendium
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard, Michael Tilson Thomas, Jack Vad
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Rouse: Symphony No. 5 - Christopher Rouse (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best American Roots Performance
I Remember Everything - John Prine
Best American Roots Song
I Remember Everything - Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)
Best Americana Album
World On The Ground - Sarah Jarosz
Best Bluegrass Album
Home - Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
Rawer Than Raw - Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? - Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
All The Good Times - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Atmosphere - New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best Reggae Album
Got To Be Tough - Toots & The Maytals
Best Children’s Music Album
All The Ladies - Joanie Leeds
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
All Blues - Chick Corea, track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Feat. Danilo Pérez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea - Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Data Lords - Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Four Questions - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard - James Taylor
(aln)