LOS ANGELES - Ajang penghargaan industri musik Amerika Serikat, Grammy Awards 2021 baru saja usai digelar. Disiarkan langsung pada Minggu, 14 Maret 2021 waktu setempat atau Senin pagi, 15 Maret 2021 waktu Indonesia, sejumlah nama seperti Beyonce, John Legend, Kanye West, hingga Ariana Grande dan Lady Gaga menjadi pemenang dalam ajang tersebut.

Meski sempat mundur dari jadwal sebelumnya, Grammy Awards 2021 rupanya tetap sukses digelar di tengah pandemi Covid-19. Dan berikut daftar pemenang Grammy Awards 2021 yang berhasil dihimpun MNC Portal Indonesia:

Baca Juga:

Kalahkan Justin Bieber, Harry Styles Sabet Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy Awards

Putri Beyonce Raih Grammy Awards Pertama Lewat Brown Skin Girl

Best Rap Album

King’s Disease - Nas

Best Rap Performance

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Rain on Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best R&B Album

Bigger Love - John Legend

Best Progressive R&B Album

It Is What It Is - Thundercat

Best R&B Song

Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson (Robert Glasper Feat. H.E.R and Meshell Ndegeocello)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Anything For You - Ledisi

Best Alternative Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple

Best Music Video

Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Jesus Is King - Kanye West

Best Song Written For Visual Media

No Time To Die [From No Time To Die] - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

JoJo Rabbit - Various Artists

Best Music Film

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt

Best Musical Theater Album

Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah - Tiffany Haddish

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth - Rachel Maddow

Best Global Music Album

Twice As Tall - Burna Boy

Best Dance Recording

10% - Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bubba - Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Live At The Royal Albert Hall - Snarky Puppy

Best Instrumental Composition

Sputnik - Maria Schneider (Maria Schneider)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Donna Lee - John Beasley (John Beasley)

Best New Age Album

More Guitar Stories - Jim "Kimo" West

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Movin’ On - Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)

Best Gospel Album

Gospel According To PJ - PJ Morton

Best Roots Gospel Album

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) - Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Recording Package

Vols. 11 & 12 - Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Ode to Joy - Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy (Wilco)

Best Album Notes

Dead Man’s Pop - Bob Mehr (The Replacements)

Best Historical Album

It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers - Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Michael Graves (Mister Rogers)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Hyperspace - Beck

Best Remixed Recording

Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) - Jasper Street Co. (Louie Vega)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

La Conquista Del Espacio - Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Canto Por Mexico - Vol.1, Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

40 - Grupo Niche

Best Orchestral Performance

Ives: Complete Symphonies - Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess - David Robertson, Angel Blue & Eric Owens, David Frost (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua - JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Contemporary Voices - Pacifica Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra - Richard O’Neill

Best Classical Compendium

Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard, Michael Tilson Thomas, Jack Vad

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Rouse: Symphony No. 5 - Christopher Rouse (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best American Roots Performance

I Remember Everything - John Prine

Best American Roots Song

I Remember Everything - Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)

Best Americana Album

World On The Ground - Sarah Jarosz

Best Bluegrass Album

Home - Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

Rawer Than Raw - Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? - Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

All The Good Times - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Atmosphere - New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album

Got To Be Tough - Toots & The Maytals

Best Children’s Music Album

All The Ladies - Joanie Leeds

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

All Blues - Chick Corea, track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Feat. Danilo Pérez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 2, Chick Corea - Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Data Lords - Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Four Questions - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

American Standard - James Taylor

(aln)