JAKARTA - Perhelatan acara penghargaan bagi insan dunia hiburan televisi Hollywood, Emmy Awards 2020 baru saja usai digelar, Minggu 20 September 2020.

Perhelatan Emmy Awards yang ke-72 ini digelar virtual tanpa penonton langsung, dipandu oleh presenter kondang, Jimmy Kimmel yang sudah memandu acara selama tiga tahun berturut-turut, langsung dari Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Siapa saja dan tayangan acara apa saja yang sukses menyabet trofi Emmy Awards 2020? Mengutip Ny Post, Senin (21/9/2020), berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Emmy Awards 2020.

1. Outstanding Drama : Succession

2. Outstanding Supporting Actress (kategori drama) : Julia Garner dari serial Ozark

3. Outstanding Supporting Actor (kategori drama) : Billy Crudup dari The Morning Show

4. Outstanding Directing (kategori serial drama) : Andrij Parekh untuk Succession dan Hunting

5. Outstanding Writing (kategori serial drama) : Jesse Armstrong untuk Succession dan This Is Not For Tears

6. Outstanding Actress (kategori serial drama) : Zendaya dari drama Euphoria

7. Outstanding Actor (kategori serial drama) : Jeremy Strong dari Succession

8. Outstanding Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race

9. Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen

10. Outstanding Supporting Actress ( kategori limited series atau TV movie) : Uzo Aduba dari Mrs. America

11. Outstanding Supporting Actor (kategori limited series atau TV movie) : Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dari Watchmen

12. Outstanding Directing (kategori serial terbatas- film dramatis spesial) : Maria Schrade r dari Unorthodox

13. Outstanding Writing (kategori serial terbatas- film dramatis spesial) : Damon Lindelof dan Cord Jefferson untuk Watchmen dan This Extraordinary Being

14. Outstanding Actor (kategori serial terbatas- tv movie) : Mark Ruffalo untuk Know This Much Is True

15. Outstanding Actress (kategori serial terbatas- tv movie) : Regina King dari Watchmen

16. Outstanding Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

17. Outstanding Comedy: Schitt’s Creek

18. Outstanding Supporting Actress (komedi) : Annie Murphy dari Schitt’s Creek

19. Outstanding Supporting Actor (komedi) Daniel Levy dari Schitt’s Creek

20. Outstanding Directing (serial komedi) : Andrew Cividino dan Daniel Levy untuk Schitt’s Creek dan Happy Ending

21. Outstanding Writing (serial komedi) : Daniel Levy dari Schitt’s Creek dan Happy Ending

22. Outstanding Actress (komedi) : Catherine O’Hara dari serial Schitt’s Creek

23. Outstanding Actor (komedi) : Eugene Levy dari serial Schitt’s Creek

24. Outstanding Music Direction: The Kennedy Center Honors

25. Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

26. Outstanding Variety Special (Live): Live In Front Of A Studio Audience : All In The Family dan Good Times.

27. Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Special : The Apollo

28. Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series / Special: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

29. Outstanding Short Form Variety Series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

30. Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction / Reality Program : The Masked Singer

31. Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction / Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) : RuPaul’s Drag Race

32. Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction / Reality Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

33. Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction / Reality Series: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds

34. Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

35. Outstanding Casting for Reality Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

36. Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: The Cave

37. Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program: Life Below Zero

38. Outstanding Directing for a Documentary / Nonfiction Program: American Factory”

39. Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program: Cheer dan Daytona

40. Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series / Special (Original Dramatic Score): Why We Hate dan Tools & Tactics

41. Outstanding Narrator: David Attenborough dari Seven Worlds, One Planet, Antarctica

42. Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program: Apollo 11

43. Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality / Competition Program : RuPaul’s Drag Race dan I’m That Bitch

44. Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction / Reality Program (Single / Multi-Camera): Apollo 11

45. Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction / Reality Program (Single / Multi Camera): Apollo 11

46. Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series /Special: The Oscars

47. Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program: Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer dan Closing the Net

48. Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

49. Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special : Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Jennifer Lopez dan Shakira

50. Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

51. Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family dan Good Times

52. Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

53. Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality / Competition Series: Saturday Night Live

54. Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special: The Oscars

55. Outstanding Special Visual Effects: The Mandalorian dan Chapter 2: The Child

56. Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role: Viking dan The Best Laid Plans

57. Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series/Movie: Watchmen dan This Extraordinary Being

58. Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series : The Ranch dan It Ain’t My Fault

59. Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour) : The Mandalorian dan Chapter 7: The Reckoning

60. Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: Black-ish dan Hair Day

61. Outstanding Period dan atau Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dan It’s Comedy Or Cabbage

62. Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie/ Special : Star Trek: Picard dan Absolute Candor

63. Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes: Watchmen dan It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice

64. Outstanding Period Costumes: The Crown dan Cri De Coeur

65. Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series : One Day At A Time dan Boundaries

66. Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series : Succession dan This Is Not For Tears

67. Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series/Movie : Watchmen dan A God Walks In To Abar

68. Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: The Mandalorian, Chapter 2: The Child

69. Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie: Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being

70. Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Stranger Things, Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt

71. Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: “The Mandalorian,Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

72. Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

73. Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): “The Handmaid’s Tale, Household

74. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

75. Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program” “Big Mouth Guide To Life

76. Outstanding Original Interactive Program: The Messy Truth VR Experience

77. Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?

78. Outstanding Short Form Comedy / Drama Series: Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

79. Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy / Drama Series: Laurence Fishburne, “#FreeRayshawn

80. Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy / Drama Series: Jasmine Cephas Jones, “#FreeRayshawn

81. Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

82. Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series: Succession

83. Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) : Watchmen

84. Outstanding Music Supervision: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

85. Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music : Hollywood

86. Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: Euphoria

87. Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy / Variety Program: Shameless

88. Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty

89. Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special: Watchmen

90. Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live

91. Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph

92. Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: The Cave

93. Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

94. Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie / Special: Watchmen

95. Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Euphoria

96. Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: Schitt’s Creek

97. Outstanding Period dan atau Character Hairstyling: Hollywood

98. Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

99. Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): The Mandalorian

100. Outstanding Choreography for Variety /Reality Programming: So You Think You Can Dance,” Al Blackstone, Choreographer

101. Outstanding Main Title Design: Godfather Of Harlem

102. Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: Cheer

103. Outstanding Children’s Program : Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance dan We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

104. Outstanding Commercial: Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

105. Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

106. Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

107. Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Insecure

108. Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones

109. Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special : Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

110. Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series: Saturday Night Live

111. Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more): The Crown

112. Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy / Drama Series (One Hour): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

113. Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series / Movie: The Mandalorian

114. Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education

115. Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program: Mr. Robot

116. Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Cherry Jones dari serial Succession

117. Outstanding Documentary / Non Fiction Series : The Last Dance

118. Outstanding TV Movie: Bad Education

119. Outstanding Reality Series (structured): Queer Eye