SEOUL - BLACKPINK baru saja merilis single kedua mereka, ‘Ice Cream’. Di lagu ini, Jennie, Lisa, Rose dan Jisoo berkolaborasi dengan Selena Gomez.
Ice Cream dirilis sebagai lanjutan rangkaian comeback akbar BLACKPINK, yang dimulai pada Juni lalu dengan merilis single ‘How You Like That’ yang menuai sukses besar. Melansir Kpopeasy, Senin (31/8/2020) berikut lirik lagu Ice Cream dari BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez:
Come little closer cause you looking thirsty
I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone, chilly
Get it free like Willy
In the jeans like Billie
You be poppin' like a wheelie
Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me
Brrr, brrr, frozen
You're the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses
Keep it fresh like roses
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet
Looking good enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge right where the ice beLook so good, yeah, look so sweet
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist so he call me ice cream
You can double dip 'cause I know you like meIce cream, chillin', chillin'
Ice cream, chillin'
Ice cream, chillin', chillin'
Ice cream, chillin'I know that my heart could be so cold
But I'm sweet for you, come put me in a coneYou're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting
He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him
You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me so
I can't see nobody else for me, no
Get it, flip it, scoop it
Do it like that, ah-yeah, ah-yeah
Like it, love it, lick it
Do it like, la-la-la, oh yeah
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet
Looking good enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream
You can double dip 'cause I know you like meIce cream, chillin', chillin'
Ice cream, chillin'
Ice cream, chillin', chillin'
Ice cream, chillin'
Ice cream, chillin', chillin'
Ice cream, chillin'
Ice cream, chillin', chillin'
Ice creamChillin' chillin
Chillin’ like a villain yeah ra ra ra
michin michindeushan sokdo in my La Fera
neomu ppalleo neoneun ppikkeut wonhandamyeon geunyang jireum
Millis Billis maeil beoreum hanyeoreum sonmoge eoreum
Think you fly, boy? Where ya visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her
Keep it movin' like my lease up
Think you fly, boy? Where ya visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her
Na, na-na, na-na
Na, na-na, na-na
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
Get the bag with the cream
If you know what I meanIce cream, ice cream
Ice cream, chillin'Na, na-na, na-na
Na, na-na, na-na
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
And I'm nice with the cream
If you know what I meanIce cream, ice cream
Ice cream
