Lirik Lagu Ice Cream dari BLACKPINK X Selena Gomez

Pradita Ananda, Jurnalis · Senin 31 Agustus 2020 12:45 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2020 08 31 205 2270131 lirik-lagu-ice-cream-dari-blackpink-x-selena-gomez-TSno0Ry8el.jpg Poster lagu BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez. (Foto: IG @selenagomez dan @blackpinkofficial)
SEOUL - BLACKPINK baru saja merilis single kedua mereka, ‘Ice Cream’. Di lagu ini, Jennie, Lisa, Rose dan Jisoo berkolaborasi dengan Selena Gomez.

Ice Cream dirilis sebagai lanjutan rangkaian comeback akbar BLACKPINK, yang dimulai pada Juni lalu dengan merilis single ‘How You Like That’ yang menuai sukses besar. Melansir Kpopeasy, Senin (31/8/2020) berikut lirik lagu Ice Cream dari BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez:

Come little closer cause you looking thirsty

I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee


Snow cone, chilly

Get it free like Willy

In the jeans like Billie

You be poppin' like a wheelie


Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me

 

Brrr, brrr, frozen

You're the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses

Keep it fresh like roses

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Looking good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge right where the ice beLook so good, yeah, look so sweet

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist so he call me ice cream

You can double dip 'cause I know you like meIce cream, chillin', chillin'

Ice cream, chillin'

Ice cream, chillin', chillin'

Ice cream, chillin'I know that my heart could be so cold

But I'm sweet for you, come put me in a coneYou're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting

He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him

 

You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me so

I can't see nobody else for me, no

 

Get it, flip it, scoop it

Do it like that, ah-yeah, ah-yeah

Like it, love it, lick it

Do it like, la-la-la, oh yeah

 

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Looking good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge right where the ice be

 

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You can double dip 'cause I know you like meIce cream, chillin', chillin'

Ice cream, chillin'

Ice cream, chillin', chillin'

Ice cream, chillin'

Ice cream, chillin', chillin'

Ice cream, chillin'

Ice cream, chillin', chillin'

Ice creamChillin' chillin

Chillin’ like a villain yeah ra ra ra

michin michindeushan sokdo in my La Fera

neomu ppalleo neoneun ppikkeut wonhandamyeon geunyang jireum

Millis Billis maeil beoreum hanyeoreum sonmoge eoreum

 

Think you fly, boy? Where ya visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

 

Keep it movin' like my lease up

Think you fly, boy? Where ya visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

 

Na, na-na, na-na

Na, na-na, na-na

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

Get the bag with the cream

If you know what I meanIce cream, ice cream

Ice cream, chillin'Na, na-na, na-na

Na, na-na, na-na

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

And I'm nice with the cream

If you know what I meanIce cream, ice cream

Ice cream

