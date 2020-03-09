nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu To Die For dari Sam Smith

Rena Pangesti, Jurnalis · Senin 09 Maret 2020 22:40 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2020 03 09 205 2180759 lirik-lagu-to-die-for-dari-sam-smith-gHPZEnWpUr.jpg Sam Smith (Foto: Youtube)
(It is as everyone dies alone.)

(Does that scare you?)

(I don't wanna be alone.)

 

I look for you

Every day

Every night

I close my eyes

From the fear

From the light

As I wander down the avenue so confused

Guess I'll try and force a smile

 

Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They're all posing in a picture frame whilst my world's crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world's crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

 

I long for you

Just a touch

(Does that scare you?)

Of your hand

You don't leave my mind

Lonely days I'm feeling

Like a fool for dreaming

 

As I wander down the avenue so confused

Guess I'll try and force a smile

 

Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They're all posing in a picture frame whilst my world's crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world's crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I just want somebody to die for (to die for)

I just want somebody to die for

 

(Does that scare you?)

(I don't wanna be alone.)

 

Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They're all posing in a picture frame whilst my world's crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world's crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I just want somebody to die for

 

