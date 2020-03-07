LOS ANGELES - Katy Perry is back! Tunangan Orlando Bloom itu baru saja merilis lagu pertamanya di 2020, berjudul Never Worn White.

Yang menarik, lagu ballad berdurasi 3 menit 50 detik itu tak sekadar single comeback Katy. Lagu ini dipersembahkan untuk sang tunangan. Selain itu, di akhir video klip Never Worn White, Katy juga sekaligus mengumumkan kehamilannya.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu Never Worn White dari Katy Perry:

You love the hell out of me

And Heaven's where we could be

I've stood on the edge of love

But never took the leap

And you took my armor off

And did it delicately

And I let my guard down

To show you what's underneath

Thank God that you were man enough to come

Answer my mama's prayers

You asked the question, I said, "Yes"

But I'm scared

'Cause I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah, I really wanna try with you

No, I've never worn white

But I'm standin' here tonight

'Cause I really wanna say "I do"

I do

See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)

Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny (I do)

'Cause love is a minefield, let's take this war, baby (I do)

'Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me (I do)

Thank God I was woman enough to come

Answer your father's prayers

You asked the question

I could tell you were scared

'Cause I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah, I really wanna try with you

No, I've never worn white

But I'm standin' here tonight

'Cause I really wanna say "I do"

Now let's dance with each other (Dance with each other)

Mixing all of our colors

It's so easy to surrender

When you finally find forever

No, I've never worn white, no

But I really wanna try with you

Yeah, I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

'Cause I really wanna say "I do"

'Cause I do

Oh, I do, yeah, yeah

I do

