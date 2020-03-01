JAKARTA - Lagu bertajuk Zombie yang dinyanyikan oleh The Cranberries menjadi salah satu hits yang membuat nama The Cranberries dikenal publik.

Lagu Zombie sendiri sangat populer di era 90-an, dengan video klip yang dark, sangat kontras dengan image The Cranberries yang terkesan santai dan ngepop.

Berikut lirik lagu The Cranberries - Zombie.

Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence, caused such silence

Who are we mistaken?

But you see, it's not me

It's not my family

In your head, in your head, they are fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head they are crying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Another mother's breaking

Heart is taking over

When the violence causes silence

We must be mistaken

It's the same old theme

Since nineteen-sixteen

In your head, in your head, they're still fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head, they are dying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ie-ie oh

