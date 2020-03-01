nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu The Cranberries - Zombie

Vania Ika Aldida, Jurnalis · Minggu 01 Maret 2020 14:02 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 03 01 205 2176350 lirik-lagu-the-cranberries-zombie-uvZGYgWf2v.jpg The Cranberries (Foto: Spotify)
A A A
0 Komentar

JAKARTA - Lagu bertajuk Zombie yang dinyanyikan oleh The Cranberries menjadi salah satu hits yang membuat nama The Cranberries dikenal publik.

Lagu Zombie sendiri sangat populer di era 90-an, dengan video klip yang dark, sangat kontras dengan image The Cranberries yang terkesan santai dan ngepop.

 

Berikut lirik lagu The Cranberries - Zombie.

Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence, caused such silence

Who are we mistaken?

But you see, it's not me

It's not my family

In your head, in your head, they are fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head they are crying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Another mother's breaking

Heart is taking over

When the violence causes silence

We must be mistaken

It's the same old theme

Since nineteen-sixteen

In your head, in your head, they're still fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

 

In your head, in your head, they are dying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ie-ie oh

(edh)

BERITA FOTO
+ 6

Vidi Aldiano, Tasya Kamila & Gita Gutawa di Konpers Quipper

Vidi Aldiano (dua kiri) memberikan pemaparannya pada konferensi pers aplikasi belajar online Quipper versi terbaru.

Berita Terkait

The Cranberries

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Dampak Korona, Grup Band A-HA Batalkan Konser di Singapura

Dampak Korona, Grup Band A-HA Batalkan Konser di Singapura

Kenangan Manis Scorpions dengan Indonesia

Kenangan Manis Scorpions dengan Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Lirik Lagu Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Potret Ajak Penonton Java Jazz Festival Joget 'Bagaikan Langit'

Potret Ajak Penonton Java Jazz Festival Joget 'Bagaikan Langit'

Lirik Lagu Blink 182 - All the Small Thing

Lirik Lagu Blink 182 - All the Small Thing

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini