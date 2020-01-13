Beberapa kejutan tampak terlihat jelas dalam daftar nominasi Oscars 2020. Bong Jong Hoo menjadi sutradara Korea Selatan pertama yang meraih nominasi berkat film Parasite.
Ini merupakan kali kedua Asia mendapatkan nominasi dalam kategori Best Director. Sebelum Bong Jong Hoo, Ang Lee mencetak sejarah sebagai sutradara Asia pertama yang berlaga di kategori tersebut.
Bong Jong Hoo akan berkompetisi dengan nama-nama besar seperti Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, dan Sam Mendes.
Oscar sendiri tak mampu menahan pesona kemegahan film Parasite. Film ini berhasil masuk dalam beberapa kategori lain seperti Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, dan Best Internasional Feature Film atau dulunya dikenal dengan Best Foreign Language Film.
Best Actor:
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best Actress:
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Best Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Best Director:
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Best Animated Feature:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (LAIKA/Annapurna/UAR)
Toy Story 4 (Disney/Pixar)
Best Animated Short:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros)
Little Women (Sony/Columbia)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Best Original Screenplay:
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)
Parasite (CJ Entertainment)
Best Cinematography:
The Irishman (Netflix)
Joker (Warner Bros)
The Lighthouse (A24)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)
Best Documentary Feature:
American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (Danish Documentary Production)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
Best Documentary Short Subject:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Film Editing:
Ford v. Ferrari (20th Century Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros)
Parasite (CJ Entertainment)
Best Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)
Joker (Warner Bros)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Best Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra (20th Century Fox)
Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)
Joker (Warner Bros)
1917 (Universal))
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)
Best Production Design:
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)
Parasite (CJ Entertainment)
Best Original Score:
Joker (Warner Bros)
Little Women (Sony/Columbia)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Best Original Song:
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," - Rocketman
"I'm Standing with You," - Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," - Frozen II
"Stand Up," - Harriet
Best Makeup and Hair:
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Joker (Warner Bros)
Judy (Roadside Attractions)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)
1917 (Universal)
Best Costume Design:
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros)
Little Women (Sony/Columbia)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)
Best Visual Effects:
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
The Irishman (Netflix)
The Lion King (Disney)
1917 (Universal)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Best International Feature Film:
Corpus Christi (Film Movement) - Polandia
Honeyland - Macedonia Utara
Les Misérables (Amazon) - Prancis
Pain and Glory (Sony Classics) - Spanyol
Parasite (CJ Entertainment) - Korea Selatan