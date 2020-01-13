JAKARTA - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences atau AMPAS baru saja mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi Oscars 2020. Semua film terbaik yang tayang telah dikurasi dan disaring hingga mengerucut menjadi sedikit.

Beberapa kejutan tampak terlihat jelas dalam daftar nominasi Oscars 2020. Bong Jong Hoo menjadi sutradara Korea Selatan pertama yang meraih nominasi berkat film Parasite.

Baca Juga:

Tak Ada Wanita di Nominasi Sutradara Terbaik Oscars 2020

Prediksi Nominasi Piala Oscar 2020

Ini merupakan kali kedua Asia mendapatkan nominasi dalam kategori Best Director. Sebelum Bong Jong Hoo, Ang Lee mencetak sejarah sebagai sutradara Asia pertama yang berlaga di kategori tersebut.

Bong Jong Hoo akan berkompetisi dengan nama-nama besar seperti Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, dan Sam Mendes.

Oscar sendiri tak mampu menahan pesona kemegahan film Parasite. Film ini berhasil masuk dalam beberapa kategori lain seperti Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, dan Best Internasional Feature Film atau dulunya dikenal dengan Best Foreign Language Film.

Berikut ini adalah daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2020:

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros)

Little Women (Sony/Columbia)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)

Parasite (CJ Entertainment)

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Best Director:

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Best Animated Feature:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (LAIKA/Annapurna/UAR)

Toy Story 4 (Disney/Pixar)

Best Animated Short:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros)

Little Women (Sony/Columbia)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best Original Screenplay:

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)

Parasite (CJ Entertainment)

Best Cinematography:

The Irishman (Netflix)

Joker (Warner Bros)

The Lighthouse (A24)

1917 (Universal)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)

Best Documentary Feature:

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (Danish Documentary Production)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Best Documentary Short Subject:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Live Action Short Film:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Film Editing:

Ford v. Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros)

Parasite (CJ Entertainment)

Best Sound Editing:

Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

Joker (Warner Bros)

1917 (Universal)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Best Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra (20th Century Fox)

Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

Joker (Warner Bros)

1917 (Universal))

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)

Best Production Design:

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

1917 (Universal)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)

Parasite (CJ Entertainment)

Best Original Score:

Joker (Warner Bros)

Little Women (Sony/Columbia)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Best Original Song:

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," - Rocketman

"I'm Standing with You," - Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown," - Frozen II

"Stand Up," - Harriet

Best Makeup and Hair:

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Joker (Warner Bros)

Judy (Roadside Attractions)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)

1917 (Universal)

Best Costume Design:

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros)

Little Women (Sony/Columbia)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony/Columbia)

Best Visual Effects:

Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

The Irishman (Netflix)

The Lion King (Disney)

1917 (Universal)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Best International Feature Film:

Corpus Christi (Film Movement) - Polandia

Honeyland - Macedonia Utara

Les Misérables (Amazon) - Prancis

Pain and Glory (Sony Classics) - Spanyol

Parasite (CJ Entertainment) - Korea Selatan