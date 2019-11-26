[Intro]

Em C Em

Em C Em

[Verse 1]

Em C D Em

Here comes a wave meant to wash me away

C D Em

A tide that is taking me under

Em C D Em

Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say

C D

My voice drowned out in the thunder

[Pre-Chorus]

C

But I won't cry

G Em

And I won't start to crumble

C

Whenever they try

B7

To shut me or cut me down

[Chorus]

Em

I won't be silenced

C D

You can't keep me quiet

G C

Won't tremble when you try it

Am Bm Em C D

All I know is I won't go speechless

Em

'Cause I'll breathe

C D

When they try to suffocate me

Bm G C

Don't you underestimate me

Am Bm Em

'Cause I know that I won't go speechless

[Verse 2]

Em C

Written in stone

D Em

Every rule, every word

C D Em

Centuries old and unbending

Em C

"Stay in your place

D Em

Better seen and not heard"

C G D

Well now that story is ending

[Pre-Chorus]

C

'Cause I

G D

I cannot start to crumble

C

So come on and try

B7

Try to shut me and cut me down

[Chorus]

Em

I won't be silenced

C D

You can't keep me quiet

Bm C

Won't tremble when you try it

Am Bm Em C D

All I know is I won't go speechless, speechless

Em

Let the storm in

C D

I cannot be broken

Bm C

No, I won't live unspoken

Am Bm Em

'Cause I know that I won't go speechless

[Bridge]

C D

Try to lock me in this cage

G D Em

I won't just lay me down and die

C Am

I will take these broken wings

D

And watch me burn across the sky

C

Hear the echo saying:

[Chorus]

Em C

I won't be silenced

D Bm C

Though you wanna see me tremble when you try it

Am Bm Em C D

All I know is I won't go speechless, speechless

Em

'Cause I'll breathe

C D

When they try to suffocate me

Bm C

Don't you underestimate me

Am Bm C

'Cause I know that I won't go speechless

Am

All I know is I won't go speechless, speechless

[Outro]

Em C Em

Em C Em

(ABD)