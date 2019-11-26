[Intro]
Em C Em
Em C Em
[Verse 1]
Em C D Em
Here comes a wave meant to wash me away
C D Em
A tide that is taking me under
Em C D Em
Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say
C D
My voice drowned out in the thunder
[Pre-Chorus]
C
But I won't cry
G Em
And I won't start to crumble
C
Whenever they try
B7
To shut me or cut me down
[Chorus]
Em
I won't be silenced
C D
You can't keep me quiet
G C
Won't tremble when you try it
Am Bm Em C D
All I know is I won't go speechless
Em
'Cause I'll breathe
C D
When they try to suffocate me
Bm G C
Don't you underestimate me
Am Bm Em
'Cause I know that I won't go speechless
[Verse 2]
Em C
Written in stone
D Em
Every rule, every word
C D Em
Centuries old and unbending
Em C
"Stay in your place
D Em
Better seen and not heard"
C G D
Well now that story is ending
[Pre-Chorus]
C
'Cause I
G D
I cannot start to crumble
C
So come on and try
B7
Try to shut me and cut me down
[Chorus]
Em
I won't be silenced
C D
You can't keep me quiet
Bm C
Won't tremble when you try it
Am Bm Em C D
All I know is I won't go speechless, speechless
Em
Let the storm in
C D
I cannot be broken
Bm C
No, I won't live unspoken
Am Bm Em
'Cause I know that I won't go speechless
[Bridge]
C D
Try to lock me in this cage
G D Em
I won't just lay me down and die
C Am
I will take these broken wings
D
And watch me burn across the sky
C
Hear the echo saying:
[Chorus]
Em C
I won't be silenced
D Bm C
Though you wanna see me tremble when you try it
Am Bm Em C D
All I know is I won't go speechless, speechless
Em
'Cause I'll breathe
C D
When they try to suffocate me
Bm C
Don't you underestimate me
Am Bm C
'Cause I know that I won't go speechless
Am
All I know is I won't go speechless, speechless
[Outro]
Em C Em
Em C Em
(ABD)