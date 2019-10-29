LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez resmi merilis single terbarunya, Lose You to Love Me pada 23 Oktober 2019. Dalam keterangannya Gomez menjelaskan, lagu itu terinspirasi dari berbagai peristiwa yang dialaminya setelah merilis 'Revival', pada 2015.

Untuk video klip lagu tersebut, Selena Gomez menghadirkan nuansa hitam putih dengan plot sederhana. Sepanjang 3 menit 26 detik lagu tersebut, dia hanya duduk di sebuah bangku kayu dengan rambut tergerai.

Sempat menuai kontroversial, Selena Gomez akhirnya mengaku, Lose You to Love Me ditujukan untuk si mantan kekasih, Justin Bieber. Dia berharap, suami Hailey Baldwin tersebut bisa mendengarkan lagu tersebut.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Lose You to Love Me yang sempat memancing kontroversi di kalangan penggemar Selena Gomez dan Justin Bieber itu.

Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me

[Intro]

D Em Bm A

[Verse 1]

D Em

You promised the world and i fell for it

B Em A D

I put you and first and you adored it, set fires to my forest

Em Bm

And you let it burn, sang off-key in my chorus

A

'Cause it wasn't yours'

D Em

I saw the signs I ignored it

Bm A D

Rose Colored all glasses all distorted, set fire to my purpose

Em Bm

And I let it burn, you got off on the hurtin'

A

When it wasn't yours, yeah

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G D

We'd always go into it blindly

A D/F#

I needed to lose you to find me

G D

This dancing was killing me softly

A

I need to hate you to love me, yeah

[Chorus 1]

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F#

To love yeah, I need to lose you to love me, yeah

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me

[Verse 2]

D Em

I gave my all and they all know it

Bm

That you turned me down and now it's showing

N.C.

In two months, you replaced us

D Em

like it was easy

Bm

Made me think I deserved it

A

In the thick of healing, yeah

[Pre-Chorus 2]

W D

We'd always go to into it blindly

A D/F#

I need to lose you to find me

G D

This dancing was killing me softly

A

I need to hate you to love me, yeah

[Chorus 2]

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F#

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A

To love, yeah, I need to lose you to love me

[Verse 3]

D Em

You promised the world and i fell for it

Bm A D

I put you first and you adored it, set fire to my forest

Em Bm

And you let it burn, sang-off key in my chorus

[Chorus 3]

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F#

To love, yeah I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

[Outro]

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F# G

To love, yeah, and now the chapter is closed on done

D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A G

It love, yeah, and now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us