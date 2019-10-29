Untuk video klip lagu tersebut, Selena Gomez menghadirkan nuansa hitam putih dengan plot sederhana. Sepanjang 3 menit 26 detik lagu tersebut, dia hanya duduk di sebuah bangku kayu dengan rambut tergerai.
Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me
[Intro]
D Em Bm A
[Verse 1]
D Em
You promised the world and i fell for it
B Em A D
I put you and first and you adored it, set fires to my forest
Em Bm
And you let it burn, sang off-key in my chorus
A
'Cause it wasn't yours'
D Em
I saw the signs I ignored it
Bm A D
Rose Colored all glasses all distorted, set fire to my purpose
Em Bm
And I let it burn, you got off on the hurtin'
A
When it wasn't yours, yeah
[Pre-Chorus 1]
G D
We'd always go into it blindly
A D/F#
I needed to lose you to find me
G D
This dancing was killing me softly
A
I need to hate you to love me, yeah
[Chorus 1]
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F#
To love yeah, I need to lose you to love me, yeah
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me
[Verse 2]
D Em
I gave my all and they all know it
Bm
That you turned me down and now it's showing
N.C.
In two months, you replaced us
D Em
like it was easy
Bm
Made me think I deserved it
A
In the thick of healing, yeah
[Pre-Chorus 2]
W D
We'd always go to into it blindly
A D/F#
I need to lose you to find me
G D
This dancing was killing me softly
A
I need to hate you to love me, yeah
[Chorus 2]
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F#
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A
To love, yeah, I need to lose you to love me
[Verse 3]
D Em
You promised the world and i fell for it
Bm A D
I put you first and you adored it, set fire to my forest
Em Bm
And you let it burn, sang-off key in my chorus
[Chorus 3]
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F#
To love, yeah I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
[Outro]
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F# G
To love, yeah, and now the chapter is closed on done
D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A G
It love, yeah, and now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us