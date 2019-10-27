LOS ANGELES - Pada 8 Oktober silam, Maroon 5 resmi merilis video musik Memories, setelah meluncurkannya secara digital pada 20 September 2019. Lagu itu didedikasikan band asal Los Angeles itu untuk mendiang manajer mereka, Jordan Feldstein.

Jordan meninggal dunia pada Desember 2017 di usia 40 tahun akibat pembekuan darah. Sebagian besar lirik dalam Memories terinspirasi dari kenangan band tersebut bersama Jordan Feldstein.

Dalam video berdurasi 3 menit 15 detik itu, Adam Levine tampil tanpa mengenakan baju. Video dengan pengambilan gambar secara close-up itu ditutup dengan tulisan 'For Jordi (untuk Jordi)'. Berikut detail lirik dan chord gitar lagu Memories dari Maroon 5.

Maroon 5-Memories

[Intro Chorus]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything weve been through

G D

Toast to one's here today

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D N.C.

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 1]

G D Em Bm

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

C G C D

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

G D Em Bm

Now my heart feel like December, when somebody say your name

C G C D

Cause I cant reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, ayy

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G D Em Bm

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

C G C D

But everything gon be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G D Em Bm

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

C G C D

But everything gon be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Chorus 1]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything weve been through

G D

Toast to one's here today

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D G

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Post-Chorus 1]

D

Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do

Em Bm

Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do

C G

Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo

C D N.C.

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 2]

G D Em Bm

There's a time that I remember, when I never felt so lost

C G C D

When I felt all of the hatred, was too powerful to stop (ooh yeah)

G D Em Bm

Now my heart feel like an ember, and its lighting up the dark

C G C D

I'll carry these torches for ya, and you know I never drop, yeah

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G D Em Bm

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

C G C D

Everything gon be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Chorus 2]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got (oh-oh)

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything weve been through (no no)

G D

Toast to one's here today (ay-ayy)

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (yeah)

C D G

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Post-Chorus 2]

D

Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do

Em Bm

Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do

C G

Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo

C D G

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

D

Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do

Em Bm

Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do

C G

Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo (ooh yeah)

C D G

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Outro]

D Em Bm

Yeah-yeah yeah yeah

C G

Yeah-yeah yeah yeah, yeah-no

C D N.C.

Memories bring back memories, bring back you*