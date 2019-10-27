Jordan meninggal dunia pada Desember 2017 di usia 40 tahun akibat pembekuan darah. Sebagian besar lirik dalam Memories terinspirasi dari kenangan band tersebut bersama Jordan Feldstein.
Dalam video berdurasi 3 menit 15 detik itu, Adam Levine tampil tanpa mengenakan baju. Video dengan pengambilan gambar secara close-up itu ditutup dengan tulisan 'For Jordi (untuk Jordi)'. Berikut detail lirik dan chord gitar lagu Memories dari Maroon 5.
Maroon 5-Memories
[Intro Chorus]
G D
Here's to the ones that we got
Em Bm
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
C G
Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D
Of everything weve been through
G D
Toast to one's here today
Em Bm
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
C G
Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D N.C.
And the memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Verse 1]
G D Em Bm
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
C G C D
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
G D Em Bm
Now my heart feel like December, when somebody say your name
C G C D
Cause I cant reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, ayy
[Pre-Chorus 1]
G D Em Bm
Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
C G C D
But everything gon be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy
[Chorus 1]
G D
Here's to the ones that we got
Em Bm
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
C G
Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D
Of everything weve been through
G D
Toast to one's here today
Em Bm
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
C G
Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D G
And the memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Post-Chorus 1]
D
Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do
Em Bm
Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do
C G
Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo
C D N.C.
Memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Verse 2]
G D Em Bm
There's a time that I remember, when I never felt so lost
C G C D
When I felt all of the hatred, was too powerful to stop (ooh yeah)
G D Em Bm
Now my heart feel like an ember, and its lighting up the dark
C G C D
I'll carry these torches for ya, and you know I never drop, yeah
[Pre-Chorus 2]
G D Em Bm
Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
C G C D
Everything gon be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy
[Chorus 2]
G D
Here's to the ones that we got (oh-oh)
Em Bm
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
C G
Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D
Of everything weve been through (no no)
G D
Toast to one's here today (ay-ayy)
Em Bm
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
C G
Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (yeah)
C D G
And the memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Post-Chorus 2]
D
Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do
Em Bm
Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do
C G
Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo
C D G
Memories bring back memories, bring back you
D
Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do
Em Bm
Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do
C G
Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo (ooh yeah)
C D G
Memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Outro]
D Em Bm
Yeah-yeah yeah yeah
C G
Yeah-yeah yeah yeah, yeah-no
C D N.C.
Memories bring back memories, bring back you*