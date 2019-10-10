[슈퍼엠 “Jopping” 가사]

[Intro]

(Let's go!)

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage

Left to the right

We gon' make it, make it bang

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Refrain: All, Taeyong, and Mark]

'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

Jopping, jopping, jopping

[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]

You know how we get down (Jopping)

How we get down (Jopping)

How we get down

'Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping

[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]

Step on the floor (Start a riot)

Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided

Up like a 747, we the flyest

A lifestyle, you should try it

So 시작해, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah

(Give me that, give me that, give me that)

The roof's on fire, let it burn to an ash

We gon' keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “Bring it back now"

[Verse 2]

날아 봐 like a paraglide

나타나 in a pair of slides

떠나자 out to paradise

건배해 to a better life

Gotta move, watch the money monsoon (Ching ching)

Make the crowd go wild in a small room (Yeah)

Let me see you put it all on like a costume

어디까지 번져 갈지 몰라

[Verse 3]

We love to move it, keep it going, don't stop

It's in your nature, 말해 girl, what you want

춤을 춰 봐, we go on and on

Champagne life, that's all you want

Don’t stop letting it go

'Cause we got that glow

[Refrain]

You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh)

'Cause when we jumping, it's popping, we jopping

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage

Left to the right

We gon' make it, make it bang (Bang bang)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; Bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Refrain]

'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

[Verse 4]

Oh, you think ya big, boy, throwing three stacks? (Bet)

I'ma show you how to ball, you a mismatch (What?)

Opinionated, but I'm always spitting straight facts (True)

Throw it back, I might throw this on an eight-track (Oh)

믿어 봐 I'm a sight to see (So fresh)

Exciting, go and drop the beat (Drop, drop)

We get it jopping, the party, it don't stop (Don't stop)

축제는 이제 부터 시작이니까 (Let's go)

[Verse 5]

이 곳이 파티인데 바삐 어딜 가?

We'll keep it jumping and popping here all night

Jump to the front if you want it, hands up, 손을 위로

Don't stop letting it go like you don’t care

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage (태울 stage)

Left to the right

We gon' make it, make it bang (Make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

[Bridge]

모두 hear that sound (Hear that sound)

틀을 벗어난 하나된 신세계를 펼쳐

Play the music loud (Music loud)

사라나 'cause tonight's gonna set you free, yeah, yeah (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I don't even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage (We don't even care)

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (And we make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air; Come on, put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right; Come on, put your hands in the air)

시작 되는 round

I don't even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage

Left to the right

We gon' make it, make it bang (Oh, yeah)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

[Refrain]

'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

