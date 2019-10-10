[슈퍼엠 “Jopping” 가사]
[Intro]
(Let's go!)
[Pre-Chorus: All]
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage
Left to the right
We gon' make it, make it bang
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Refrain: All, Taeyong, and Mark]
'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
Jopping, jopping, jopping
[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]
You know how we get down (Jopping)
How we get down (Jopping)
How we get down
'Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping
[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]
Step on the floor (Start a riot)
Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided
Up like a 747, we the flyest
A lifestyle, you should try it
So 시작해, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah
(Give me that, give me that, give me that)
The roof's on fire, let it burn to an ash
We gon' keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “Bring it back now"
[Verse 2]
날아 봐 like a paraglide
나타나 in a pair of slides
떠나자 out to paradise
건배해 to a better life
Gotta move, watch the money monsoon (Ching ching)
Make the crowd go wild in a small room (Yeah)
Let me see you put it all on like a costume
어디까지 번져 갈지 몰라
[Verse 3]
We love to move it, keep it going, don't stop
It's in your nature, 말해 girl, what you want
춤을 춰 봐, we go on and on
Champagne life, that's all you want
Don’t stop letting it go
'Cause we got that glow
[Refrain]
You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh)
'Cause when we jumping, it's popping, we jopping
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage
Left to the right
We gon' make it, make it bang (Bang bang)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; Bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Refrain]
'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
[Verse 4]
Oh, you think ya big, boy, throwing three stacks? (Bet)
I'ma show you how to ball, you a mismatch (What?)
Opinionated, but I'm always spitting straight facts (True)
Throw it back, I might throw this on an eight-track (Oh)
믿어 봐 I'm a sight to see (So fresh)
Exciting, go and drop the beat (Drop, drop)
We get it jopping, the party, it don't stop (Don't stop)
축제는 이제 부터 시작이니까 (Let's go)
[Verse 5]
이 곳이 파티인데 바삐 어딜 가?
We'll keep it jumping and popping here all night
Jump to the front if you want it, hands up, 손을 위로
Don't stop letting it go like you don’t care
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage (태울 stage)
Left to the right
We gon' make it, make it bang (Make it bang)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
[Bridge]
모두 hear that sound (Hear that sound)
틀을 벗어난 하나된 신세계를 펼쳐
Play the music loud (Music loud)
사라나 'cause tonight's gonna set you free, yeah, yeah (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I don't even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage (We don't even care)
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (And we make it bang)
(Put your hands in the air; Come on, put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce)
(To the left, to the right; Come on, put your hands in the air)
시작 되는 round
I don't even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage
Left to the right
We gon' make it, make it bang (Oh, yeah)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
[Refrain]
'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
'Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
