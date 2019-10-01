SEOUL - BTS berhasil menembus tiga kategori ajang MTV Europe Music Award (MTV EMA) 2019. RM cs tercatat sebagai nominator Best Collaboration lewat lagu Boy With Luv yang dinyanyikan grup ini bersama Halsey.
Dalam kategori tersebut, BTS dan Halsey bersaing dengan Lil Nas X dan Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road), serta Mark Ronson dan Miley Cyrus (Nothing Breaks Like a Heart), Rosalia dan J Balvin (Con Altura). Sementara dua kompetitor lainnya adalah Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello (Senorita) dan The Chainsmoker dan Bebe Rexha (Call You Mine).
Selanjutnya, BTS juga masuk dalam kategori Best Live di mana mereka bersaing dengan musisi besar seperti Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, P!NK, dan Travis Scott. Terakhir, grup asuhan Big Hit Entertainment ini bergabung dengan Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes dan Taylor Swift dalam kategori Biggest Fans.
Rencananya, MTV EMA 2019 akan digelar di FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, di Seville, Spanyol, pada 3 November 2019. Ajang tersebut akan ditayangkan MTV di 180 negara pada pukul 21.00 CET.
Para penggemar masih dapat memberikan dukungan mereka lewat voting di situs MTV EMA (https://www.mtvema.com/en-asia/vote/) hingga 2 November 2019, pukul 23.59 CET.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi MTV EMA 2019:
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Johnny Orlando
Shawn Mendes
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande - 7 Rings
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS & Halsey - Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019*