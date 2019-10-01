nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

BTS Tembus 3 Nominasi MTV EMA 2019

Lintang Tribuana, Jurnalis · Selasa 01 Oktober 2019 21:10 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2019 10 01 205 2111684 bts-tembus-3-nominasi-mtv-ema-2019-7en2ubSrbA.jpg BTS. (Foto: VOGUE)
SEOUL - BTS berhasil menembus tiga kategori ajang MTV Europe Music Award (MTV EMA) 2019. RM cs tercatat sebagai nominator Best Collaboration lewat lagu Boy With Luv yang dinyanyikan grup ini bersama Halsey.

Dalam kategori tersebut, BTS dan Halsey bersaing dengan Lil Nas X dan Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road), serta Mark Ronson dan Miley Cyrus (Nothing Breaks Like a Heart), Rosalia dan J Balvin (Con Altura). Sementara dua kompetitor lainnya adalah Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello (Senorita) dan The Chainsmoker dan Bebe Rexha (Call You Mine).

BTS sukses menembus tiga nominasi MTV EMA 2019. (Foto: MTV EMA)

Selanjutnya, BTS juga masuk dalam kategori Best Live di mana mereka bersaing dengan musisi besar seperti Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, P!NK, dan Travis Scott. Terakhir, grup asuhan Big Hit Entertainment ini bergabung dengan Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes dan Taylor Swift dalam kategori Biggest Fans.

Rencananya, MTV EMA 2019 akan digelar di FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, di Seville, Spanyol, pada 3 November 2019. Ajang tersebut akan ditayangkan MTV di 180 negara pada pukul 21.00 CET.

Baca juga: Big Hit Konfirmasi Proyek Duet J-Hope BTS dan Becky G

Para penggemar masih dapat memberikan dukungan mereka lewat voting di situs MTV EMA (https://www.mtvema.com/en-asia/vote/) hingga 2 November 2019, pukul 23.59 CET.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi MTV EMA 2019:

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS & Halsey - Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019*

WOW! BTS Jadi Boygroup Korea Selatan Pertama yang Tampil di American Music Awards

Boygroup Beyond The Scene (BTS) hadir pada acara American Music Awards 2017 di Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, Minggu (19/11/2017) waktu setempat. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

BTS

Ajak Gempi, Gisel Buka Konser Perdana Lukas Graham di Jakarta

Label Musik Katy Perry Berambisi Boyong Red Velvet ke Amerika Utara

Lirik Lagu Chicken Noodle Soup , J-Hope Feat Becky G

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Kasih Putih Glenn Fredly

Pertama Kali ke Indonesia, Lukas Graham Ingin Wisata Kuliner

