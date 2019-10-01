SEOUL - BTS berhasil menembus tiga kategori ajang MTV Europe Music Award (MTV EMA) 2019. RM cs tercatat sebagai nominator Best Collaboration lewat lagu Boy With Luv yang dinyanyikan grup ini bersama Halsey.

Dalam kategori tersebut, BTS dan Halsey bersaing dengan Lil Nas X dan Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road), serta Mark Ronson dan Miley Cyrus (Nothing Breaks Like a Heart), Rosalia dan J Balvin (Con Altura). Sementara dua kompetitor lainnya adalah Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello (Senorita) dan The Chainsmoker dan Bebe Rexha (Call You Mine).

Selanjutnya, BTS juga masuk dalam kategori Best Live di mana mereka bersaing dengan musisi besar seperti Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, P!NK, dan Travis Scott. Terakhir, grup asuhan Big Hit Entertainment ini bergabung dengan Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes dan Taylor Swift dalam kategori Biggest Fans.

Rencananya, MTV EMA 2019 akan digelar di FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, di Seville, Spanyol, pada 3 November 2019. Ajang tersebut akan ditayangkan MTV di 180 negara pada pukul 21.00 CET.

Baca juga: Big Hit Konfirmasi Proyek Duet J-Hope BTS dan Becky G

Para penggemar masih dapat memberikan dukungan mereka lewat voting di situs MTV EMA (https://www.mtvema.com/en-asia/vote/) hingga 2 November 2019, pukul 23.59 CET. Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi MTV EMA 2019: BEST US ACT Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Taylor Swift BEST CANADIAN ACT Alessia Cara Avril Lavigne Carly Rae Jepsen Johnny Orlando Shawn Mendes BEST SONG Ariana Grande - 7 Rings Billie Eilish - Bad Guy Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita BEST ARTIST Ariana Grande J Balvin Miley Cyrus Shawn Mendes Taylor Swift BEST VIDEO Ariana Grande - thank u, next Billie Eilish - bad guy Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco BEST COLLABORATION BTS & Halsey - Boy With Luv Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix) Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine BEST NEW Ava Max Billie Eilish Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Mabel BEST POP Ariana Grande Becky G Camila Cabello Halsey Jonas Brothers Shawn Mendes BEST LIVE Ariana Grande BTS Ed Sheeran P!NK Travis Scott BEST ROCK Green Day Imagine Dragons Liam Gallagher Panic! At The Disco The 1975 BEST HIP-HOP 21 Savage Cardi B J. Cole Nicki Minaj Travis Scott BEST ALTERNATIVE FKA Twigs Lana Del Rey Solange twenty one pilots Vampire Weekend BEST ELECTRONIC Calvin Harris DJ Snake Marshmello Martin Garrix The Chainsmokers BEST LOOK Halsey J Balvin Lil Nas X Lizzo ROSALÍA BIGGEST FANS Ariana Grande Billie Eilish BTS Shawn Mendes Taylor Swift BEST PUSH Ava Max Billie Eilish CNCO H.E.R. Jade Bird Juice WRLD Kiana Ledé Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lizzo Mabel ROSALÍA BEST WORLD STAGE Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019 Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018 Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018 The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019 twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019*