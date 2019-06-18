nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Avengers: Endgame Dominasi Raihan Trofi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Selasa 18 Juni 2019 19:52 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2019 06 18 206 2068009 avengers-endgame-dominasi-raihan-trofi-mtv-movie-tv-awards-2019-ochlYm9gZP.jpg Avengers: Endgame. (Foto: Marvel Studio)
SANTA MONICA - Perhelatan MTV Movie & TV Awards kembali digelar di Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, pada 18 Juni 2019. Berbeda dengan 2018, ada sejumlah ‘perbaikan’ dalam event tahun lalu.

Setidaknya, ada tiga kategori tambahan pada MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019. Ketiga kategori itu adalah Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, dan Best Real-Life Hero.

Avengers Endgame mendominasi torehan trofi dalam MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Sesuai prediksi, Avengers: Endgame dan Game of Thrones menjadi yang terbaik dalam kategori utama MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019. Endgame bahkan mengantar Robert Downey Jr dan Josh Brolin memenangkan kategori Best Hero dan Best Villain.

Sementara itu Noah Centineo sukses membawa pulang dua penghargaan dari kategori Best Kiss dan Breakthrough Performance dari penampilannya dalam To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Berikut adalah daftar lengkap para pemenang dalam MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019:

Best Movie: Avengers: Endgame 

Best Show: Game of Thrones

Best Performance In A Movie: Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Best Performance In A Show: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Hero - Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame

Best Villain - Josh Brolin - Avengers: Endgame

Best Kiss: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor - To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Reality Royalty: Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Comedic Performance: Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Breakthrough Performance: Noah Centineo - To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Best Fight: Captain Marvel - Captain Marvel vs Minn-Erva

Best Real-Life Hero: Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG

Most Frightened Performance: Sandra Bullock - Bird Box

Best Documentary: Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host: Nick Cannon - Wild 'n Out

Most Meme-able Moment: The Bachelor - saat Colton Underwood melompati pagar

Best Musical Moment: A Star Is Born - Shallow*

(SIS)

MTV Movie Awards

