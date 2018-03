I got to learn from the best. Meet Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander. I had the pleasure of spending time with her and many other badass, fascinating, and deeply hilarious pilots on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Thank you for helping me get closer to core of Carol Danvers aka #CaptainMarvel. Thank you @marvel for bringing us together. Higher further faster more!

